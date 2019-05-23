VAI and Adents Partner to Offer a Complete Solution to Meet Pharmaceutical Saleable Returns Regulations

RONKONKOMA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VAI, a leading ERP software developer, announced that it has partnered with Adents, the leading provider of end-to-end traceability solutions, to provide its pharmaceutical customers with a complete solution to meet upcoming requirements under the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA).

Effective November 2019, wholesalers and distributors will be required to verify the unique identifier of returned products before they can be placed into inventory for resale under DSCSA, which gives the industry a significant hurdle as all manufacturers must be able to provide the data required under the law quickly and efficiently. The new partnership will combine VAI’s S2K software solution with Adents’ serialization technology to allow customers to seamlessly access the information required for any given product.

In combination with Adents Prodigi, a Level 4 serialization and traceability solution, VAI S2K will enable pharmaceutical customers to meet requirements under the law quickly and efficiently. By having one system that manages all warehouse processes, along with regulation requirements, customers will benefit from increased efficiencies, spend less time on manually updating regulatory requirements for each state, and have a trustworthy ledger of tracking information for each product.

“We’re excited to partner with VAI to offer our customers a unified solution to manage overall warehouse processes and inventory, as well as the ability to meet increasing federal requirements for serialization,” said Julien Faury, VP of Operations at Adents. “We also expect the partnership to go beyond the pharmaceutical industry as the food and retail industries begin to implement increased requirements for traceability and to fight counterfeits.”

“VAI has long been committed to giving its customers the tools necessary for their unique business needs,” said Gina Parry, Sales Manager at VAI. “The ability to use the software to meet upcoming regulations is offered as a base package feature that the customer will receive with VAI’s S2K Pharmaceutical suite. This holistic solution will allow the customer to connect to Adents’ platform and access information directly within the system.”

About Adents

Adents is the leading provider of end to end traceability solutions to secure local and global supply chains. Adents provides the only integrated serialization solution covering all track and Trace needs, seamlessly.

Adents Seriza, a line and site level serialization for manufacturing sites, has been selected by Siemens for its customers.

Adents Prodigi, a cloud solution jointly developed with Microsoft and powered by Azure technologies, allows for secure data exchange and leverages the power of serialization data.

Adents Verification Router Service (VRS) is an interoperable solution used to manage the verification of the Saleable Pharmaceutical Returns.

Adents operates globally, with offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. For more info, visit www.adents.com.

About VAI

VAI is a leading independent mid-market ERP software developer renowned for its flexible solutions and ability to automate critical business functions for the distribution, manufacturing, retail, and service sectors. VAI's software solutions are backed by a wealth of experience and a reputation for excellence that countless companies rely on. With specific ERP solutions for Hard Goods, Food, and Pharmaceutical companies, VAI has helped some of the most recognized companies address key industry requirements and deliver bottom-line results. VAI continues to innovate with new solutions that leverage analytics, business intelligence, mobility, and cloud technology to help customers make more informed business decisions and empower their mobile workforce. VAI is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, NY, with branch offices located in Florida, Illinois, and California. For more information, visit www.vai.net, follow @VAISoftware on Twitter, vai_software on Instagram, and “like us” on facebook.com/VAISoftware.