Credentis and DentaQuest Partner to Bring Innovative Cavity Prevention Products to US Markets

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--credentis, a leader in state-of-the-art oral biology research and development, and DentaQuest, the nation’s leading purpose-driven oral health care organization, have entered into a strategic partnership to test and promote Curodont™ Repair Fluoride Plus and other Curolox® products in the North American Market, enabling better pre-cavity treatment and prevention for US consumers. Through this collaboration, DentaQuest will be the only US dental benefits company introducing these innovative products through DentaQuest’s national caries management partners and through its own preventive oral health centers.

As part of its Preventistry® platform, DentaQuest Impact Inc. invests in innovative companies, technologies and products that have the potential to revolutionize oral health for everyone by redefining prevention and care. “ In addition to giving Americans access to therapies that can promote the healing of teeth and reverse the progression of tooth decay before cavities form, we are excited to work with credentis to assess the preventive benefits of their existing products and help develop new ones that could help millions more live cavity free,” said Kirill Zaydenman, Vice President of Innovation for DentaQuest. “ We believe credentis’ unique preventive technology has the potential to not only improve consumer health and enhance patient experience, but also lower the cost of care.”

“ The partnership with DentaQuest provides an exceptional opportunity to demonstrate the benefit of credentis’ Curolox products – in particular the Guided Enamel Remineralization Therapy with Curodont Repair Fluoride Plus – and establish them in US dental practice,” said Dominik Lysek, CEO and founder of credentis ag.

This is the first investment of its kind for DentaQuest. According to Alison Corcoran, President of DentaQuest Impact Inc., “ We have a long history of investing in oral health programs and research through the DentaQuest Partnership for Oral Health Advancement, and our support has helped drive positive change across the country for more than a decade, but this is different. To truly transform oral health, we need to also be partnering with – and investing in – many types of organizations, and we are thrilled to welcome credentis to the Preventistry® revolution.”

About DentaQuest

DentaQuest is a purpose-driven oral health care company that is dedicated to advancing oral health for all. We bring a uniquely holistic perspective to our work – as we manage dental and vision benefits for more than 27 million Americans and provide direct care to patients through our network of more than 85 oral health centers in five states. DentaQuest provides flexible and customized dental solutions for Medicaid and CHIP, Medicare Advantage, small and large businesses and individuals throughout the U.S. Our clients range from state governments to leading health plans. At DentaQuest, we believe that business performance and social impact go hand-in-hand, and we have provided more than $200 million in funding for research, grants, and programs to advance oral health in communities across the country. Our mission is bold – our commitment is strong. By advancing oral health for everyone, we will achieve better health for all. Welcome to Preventistry.

To learn more about DentaQuest and Preventistry, visit Preventistry.org

About credentis

credentis ag is headquartered in Switzerland. credentis has won multiple awards as well as multiple public grants include Swiss National Science Foundation (SNF), Aargauer Forschungsfonds, CTI, and the Medical Technologies IKC.

Dr. Dominik Lysek, CEO and Michael Hug, CTO have a strong track record in science, development and medical technology, with focus in the dental industry. credentis board members Dr. Werner Berner, Dr. Michael Peetz, Gerard Moufflet and Dr. Erich Platzer (chairman) contribute their pharma, medtech and dental industry expertise.

About Curodont™ and the Curolox®

The patented CUROLOX® is based on peptides self-assembling into a 3-dimensional matrix, triggering biomimetic mineralisation and repair from calcium, phosphate and fluoride. CUROLOX™ is the basis for all innovative credentis products. With its CURODONT™ product line, credentis supports the trend towards prevention and early treatment.

CURODONT™ REPAIR & CURODONT™ REPAIR FLUORIDE PLUS provide dentists with a non-invasive option for natural in-depth mineralisation or Guided Enamel Remineralization (GER) which enables the regeneration of caries lesions and similar defects.

CURODONT™ PROTECT uses CUROLOX® to protect the tooth surface from acid attack.

CURODONT™ D’SENZ is optimised for the treatment of dentine hypersensitivity, to be used before dental hygiene treatment or in conjunction with tooth bleaching.

To learn more about credentis, Curodont and Curolox, visit credentis.com, Curodont.us