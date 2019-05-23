Triton Digital Integrates audio CC’s AdPerform DSP with the a2x® Programmatic Marketplace

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry and audio CC, an innovative provider of a DSP in the radio and audio sector, announced today a partnership, whereby audio CC’s AdPerform DSP is now integrated with Triton Digital’s programmatic audio marketplace, a2x®. The integration enables audio CC’s buyers to execute targeted, non-skippable, brand safe audio ad buys through both open marketplace and private marketplace deals.

“We are pleased to partner with Triton Digital to provide our buyers with access to a wide array of premium digital audio and podcast inventory from around the world, including radio, sports, and online music services,” said Matthias Mroczkowski, Chief Sales Director, at audio CC. “We look forward to the increased reach and return on investment that access to the a2x marketplace will provide our buyers.”

“We are proud to integrate audio CC’s DSP with a2x and to enable their buyers, majority coming from the traditional radio world, to utilize the tremendous power of digital audio to create a relevant and personal connection with their target audience on a global scale,” said Benjamin Masse, Managing Director, Market Development and Strategy at Triton Digital. “We remain committed to helping marketers and advertisers around the world to leverage the power of programmatic audio to get their messages heard by the right audience, at the right time, and in a brand-safe environment.”

The global audio marketplace, a2x, is the world's first programmatic buying marketplace for digital audio. The industry-leading marketplace enables buyers to execute highly targeted and brand safe audio ad buys across a highly engaged digital audience. To learn more about a2x, contact monetization@tritondigital.com.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 40 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About audio CC

audio CC was established about three years ago as an innovative IT company focusing on the audio sector. With AdPerform audio CC offers the first DSP that gives advertisers access to inventory on online audio publishers as well as FM radio stations. This is done by its innovative approach of using an artificial intelligence to set up media plans in seconds. Thereby advertisers can not only buy inventory automatically but also use a wide range of real time data to target specific users and situations. audio CC is located in the German media metropolis Düsseldorf.