CACI Awarded Prime Position on $3 Billion Multiple-Award Department of Homeland Security Contract

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today it has secured a prime position on the multiple-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity Tactical Communications Equipment and Services (TACCOM) II contract, with a ceiling value of $3 billion, to provide tactical communications and support services to the Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies. The five-year award represents continuing work for CACI.

Work performed under the TACCOM II contract will enhance the viability of critical voice communications and interoperability among federal, state, and local law enforcement and public safety institutions throughout the nation and the world.

Ken Asbury, CACI’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “As national security threats increase, we are confident that CACI’s expertise in tactical communications solutions will support our customer’s critical missions to safeguard our country.”

CACI provides information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for Intelligence, Defense, and Federal Civilian customers.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

