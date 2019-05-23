Asahi chooses smartTrade for their precious metals trading platform

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asahi Pretec, a precious metals recycling company, has selected smartTrade Technologies, a global leader in multi-asset, end-to-end trading solutions, as technology provider to deliver their next generation precious metals trading platform, with NTTData, a major Japanese system integrator, as a partner.

Asahi Pretec was searching for a solution that would allow them to expand their operations and be flexible enough to accommodate existing and future business as well as regulatory requirements. smartTrade will provide connectivity to the markets, pricing and distribution as well as risk and post-trade management. smartTrade is the perfect technology partner to meet Asahi’s current and future requirements and to implement a cost-effective solution with a quick time to market.

Hiroyuki Nakanishi, President of Asahi Pretec, explained, “We had an immediate need for a flexible technology platform to price and distribute our precious metal prices to support Asahi’s global expansion. Not only does smartTrade’s high quality proven technology comprehensively address our specific business needs, it also ensures a fast and quick time to market.”

David Vincent, smartTrade’s CEO, said, “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to implement smartTrade’s technology at Asahi. smartTrade’s sophisticated hosted solution will provide low latency connectivity, highly flexible and customisable pricing and distribution, which in turn will enhance Asahi’s offering.”

About Asahi Pretec:

Asahi Pretec collects and recycles waste materials containing precious and rare metals from varied fields.

By recycling precious metals and rare metals such as gold, silver, platinum and palladium essential to modern manufacturing, they are contributing to the effective utilization of resources and industry development.

About smartTrade Technologies:

smartTrade Technologies, a multi-asset electronic trading solutions pioneer, delivers innovative and intelligent technology enabling you to focus on your trading and grow your business while lowering total cost of ownership and allowing you to quickly adapt to changing market requirements.

smartTrade Technologies provides agile end-to-end trading solutions supporting Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Equities and Derivatives asset classes with connectivity to over 100 liquidity providers, aggregation, smart order routing, order management, pricing, distribution, risk management capabilities and a HTML5 user interface. We work with a variety of clients ranging from banks, brokers and hedge funds to proprietary trading desks. LiquidityFX for FX and smartFI for Fixed Income, are solutions available as software only or as a fully managed and hosted service, colocated in all the main market places globally. smartANALYTICS, our cross-asset big data analytics solution, allows the creation of historical and real-time dashboards and reports to interact in a more efficient way with the markets and end clients. For more information, visit www.smart-trade.net