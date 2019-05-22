KBRA Assigns Ratings to Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Variable Rate Turnpike Revenue Bonds Second Series of 2019 (LOC-Backed)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of AA- with a Stable Outlook and short-term rating of K1+ to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Variable Rate Turnpike Revenue Bonds Second Series of 2019 (“the Bonds”).

The Bonds will be issued as variable rate demand obligations with credit and liquidity support provided by an irrevocable Direct Pay Letter of Credit (DPLC) issued by TD Bank, N.A. (“the Bank”), a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank. (NYSE: TD).

The ratings are based on an analysis of the structural and legal protections of the transaction and KBRA’s long-term and short-term rating of the Bank, assigned on May 21, 2019. The following rating methodologies were used:

