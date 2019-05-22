AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Dentegra Seguros Dentales, S.A.

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX” of Dentegra Seguros Dentales, S.A. (DSD) (Mexico). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The rating affirmations are in tandem with those of DSD’s affiliates within the Dentegra group of companies (see press release dated May 22, 2019), and reflect the group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The rating affirmations also reflect DSD’s risk-adjusted capitalization being at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), conservative investment strategy and strong underwriting practices. In addition, the ratings recognize DSD’s affiliation to its parent, Delta Dental of California (DDC), part of the Dentegra Group, Inc. association of Delta Dental companies, a leading U.S. dental insurer, which provides synergies and operating efficiencies to its Mexican subsidiary. DDC’s rating affirmations reflect the organization’s strongest level of risk-adjusted capital on a consolidated basis, strong operating performance assessment, and continued market penetration through numerous state exchanges and dental coverage to Medicaid recipients among other factors, as demonstrated by its FSR of A (Excellent) and Long-Term ICR of “a”.

Offsetting DSD’s positive rating factors are the company’s relatively small size within Mexico’s insurance industry and its concentration in two products: dental and vision insurance. The stable outlook for DSD’s ratings reflects the same outlook on DDC’s ratings.

DSD initiated operations in Mexico in 2007 and successfully implemented its growth strategy to achieve its break-even point within five years. The company underwrites dental insurance, and in 2018, continued to be ranked as the market leader in this line of business. DSD operates through a network of independent agents, local brokers and other insurance companies as a complement to their medical expense plans. The company holds commercial relationships with more than 3,800 dentists in more than 257 cities in Mexico.

DSD’s risk-adjusted capitalization is at strongest level, as measured by BCAR. The Mexico subsidiary is susceptible to underwriting risk as it retains 100% of its premiums. However, the company has demonstrated strong underwriting practices, and these have resulted in positive technical performance and positive bottom-line results. In 2018, profitability remained solid, as reflected by an 8.2% return on equity. The company’s investment policies are conservative and in line with local and group guidelines and provide a steady flow of revenues to back its positive operating results. Moreover, the company benefits from being integrated into the group, gaining operational leverage through common systems, procedures and ERM practices.

AM Best expects DSD to maintain adequate capitalization levels supported by good underwriting practices and reinvestment of profits. A positive rating action could occur if the group experiences improvement in balance sheet metrics. Factors that could lead to negative rating actions include decreasing membership and a deterioration in operating results that leads to a significant weakening of risk-adjusted capital.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.