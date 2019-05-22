Nickelodeon Latin America Signs Exclusive Global Representation Agreement with Teen Star and YouTube Sensation Isabella de la Torre “La Bala”

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nickelodeon Latin America announced today that it has signed an exclusive global representation agreement with teen star and YouTube sensation, Isabella de La Torre, "La Bala". Under this agreement, Nickelodeon will work with La Bala to propel her career internationally on multiple platforms, including consumer products, music, short-and-long form original productions, social networks, live events and editorial, among others. The announcement was made today by Tatiana Rodriguez, Senior Vice President and Brand Head of Kids and Families for Nickelodeon Latin America.

"We are proud to welcome Isabella, who, through this agreement, will be the new face and ambassador for Nickelodeon Latin America," commented Rodriguez. "Isabella brings together all the essential qualities of our brand. She is also bilingual and will appeal to both Spanish and English-speaking audiences, and we are collaborating with her on various Nick initiatives, not only for Latin American audiences, but also for those in the US and internationally.”

Nickelodeon Latin America is currently working on a comprehensive strategy for the talented influencer, which includes the development of her musical career, as well as an exclusive line of consumer products and multiple merchandising agreements with promotional partners covering various categories such as fashion, accessories and much more.

“We are always looking for new and exciting ways to partner with Latin America’s best talent," commented Marc Zimet, Vice President of Talent and Music Relations for Viacom International Media Networks Americas. "La Bala, is without a doubt, one of the most beloved and followed names today, and we are happy to work alongside her in this next phase of her professional career.”

La Bala was nominated at the Kids’ Choice Awards Mexico in 2016 and 2017 in the "Best Influencer” category, and was also a presenter at the Kids ' Choice Awards Mexico 2018.

"I am very happy to be part of this great family, and I say "family" because from the minute that I met everyone at Nickelodeon they made me feel like I was family. I've been watching the channel since I was very young - shows like the Kids' Choice Awards - and for me, to be part of Nickelodeon right now is like a dream come true,” commented La Bala. "Thank you so much for believing in me. I also want to thank all my fans, the Balovers, as this accomplishment is also theirs, because without them none of this would be possible. During this new journey you all are my greatest treasure...I love you Balovers!"

About La Bala

Isabella de la Torre was born on July 19, 2004 in Mexico City. From the time, she was very young she loved the arts: dancing, writing, singing and drawing. At the age of seven, she began to take violin lessons and from that moment, her love for musical instruments arose. Today she plays piano, guitar, ukulele and is currently learning to play the drums.

In September 2015, with the support of her parents, she launched her YouTube channel with the sole aim of making people laugh. “Bella,” as she is lovingly referred to by her family, decides to name her channel “La Bala” (the bullet), as her parents would often say that she was “as fast as a bullet” in all aspects of her life.

It was not long before the launch of La Bala’s YouTube channel, that her authentic and fun personality won the hearts of the digital audience, reaching nearly 6 million followers on her YouTube channel and 2 million on Instagram. What is most important for her are her followers, which are known as "Balovers", and she claims “together with them, we are a team.” She works hard every day making her videos to get a smile and a laugh from her fans. Above all, she is thankful that they give her one of the most valuable things: their time.

La Bala dreams of being a singer and songwriter and already has four music videos on her YouTube channel. Her first single Mi Momento (My moment), currently has more than 30 million views.

About VIMN Americas

Viacom International Media Networks Americas, a unit of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB), owns and operates the company’s portfolio of entertainment brands, which include MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Comedy Central, Paramount Channel, VH1, Telefe and their respective properties in Latin America (including Brazil). Additionally, the portfolio includes Tr3 in the US, which targets a broad US Hispanic audience; and programming partnerships in Canada with Corus Entertainment for Nickelodeon and Bell Media for MTV and Comedy Central. VIMN Americas also holds a majority stake in Porta dos Fundos, one of the main comedy content creators in Brazil. The company’s multiplatform business includes the mobile apps MTV Play, Nick Play, Comedy Central Play, Mi Telefe and Telefe Noticias; on-demand products, Nick First and My Nick Jr., SVOD products, Noggin, in addition to multiple web sites.

