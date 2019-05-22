KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Prosper Marketplace Issuance Trust, Series 2019-3

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to four classes of notes issued by Prosper Marketplace Issuance Trust 2019-3 (PMIT 2019-3). This is a $380.99 million consumer loan ABS transaction.

This transaction represents the 13th securitization collateralized by unsecured consumer loans originated through the online marketplace lending platform operated by Prosper Funding LLC (Prosper or the “Company”) and the eighth from the Prosper Marketplace Issuance Trust (PMIT).

Founded in 2005, Prosper operates an online marketplace lending platform (www.prosper.com) (the “Prosper Platform” or the “Platform”), where personal installment loans are offered to prime and near prime customers. The loans in PMIT 2019-3 were all underwritten as Standard Product Loans under the WebBank and Prosper Credit Guidelines. The loans on the Platform are originated by WebBank, a Utah chartered Industrial Bank. The Prosper Platform offers fixed rate, fully amortizing unsecured consumer loans ranging from $2,000-$40,000, terms of 3 years and 5 years. Origination fees of 1%-5% are charged to the borrower based on the borrower’s risk profile and loan term. Since inception the Prosper Platform facilitated originations of over 1 million loans with an aggregate balance of $15 billion.

The transaction has initial credit enhancement levels of 33.70% for the Class A Notes, 21.00% for the Class B Notes, 11.20% for the Class C Notes and 6.50% for the Class D Notes. Credit enhancement consists of excess spread, overcollateralization, subordination (in the case of the Class A, B and C Notes) and a reserve account funded at closing.

KBRA applied its Global Consumer Loan ABS Methodology and Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and the Prosper Platform’s historical gross loss data. In addition, KBRA also conducted an operational assessment of the Prosper Platform. KBRA will also review the operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction prior to closing.

Preliminary Ratings: Prosper Marketplace Issuance Trust, Series 2019-3

Class Rating Initial Class Principal A A- (sf) $270,750,000 B BBB- (sf) $51,470,000 C BB- (sf) $39,720,000 D B- (sf) $19,050,000

To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter

LinkedIn

Download the iOS App

YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.