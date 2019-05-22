Rooshine: Final Negotiations will Conclude in a Planned Visit From One of Asia’s Leading Wine Distributors

ORMOND BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rooshine, Inc. (OTC PINK: RSAU) announces the company is expecting a due diligence visit from one of the largest wine distributors in Asia for the purpose of carrying Rooshine’s proprietary spirits to the Asian market.

Larry R. Curran, CEO of Rooshine, Inc., stated, "There is a severe shortage of quality spirits in Asia. This distributor represents the largest distribution opportunity for Rooshine’s products to date. Not only does this represent the exposure of our product to a huge consumer base but will include expansion plans to their packaging plant in China. Month long discussions with this leading distributor have led to an exchange of materials and products. Reacting quite favorably to the samples they received, the company believes this planned visit will prompt a lucrative distribution deal for Rooshine’s spirits. We have also made progress on our non-dilutive financing to help fund receivables when shipments begin flowing. Our first shipment of Rooshine products are to be delivered to the United states soon in 2019. Please stay tuned for more timely updates and follow our tweets.”

About Rooshine, Inc. - The Company was formed under the laws of the State of Nevada in April 1998. The Company's business is currently focused on the importation, distribution and sale of high-end alcoholic spirits. The Company has a Brand Licensing Agreement with The International Spirit Vault Ltd (ISV) (f/k/a Cloudburst Distribution Pty Ltd.), to be the exclusive distributor of ISV's Rooshine brand of spirits in North America and world-wide on a non-exclusive basis. Rooshine’s proprietary process allow spirits to taste like a smooth 20-year aged spirit after aging only a week. Rooshine’s smoking process allows the permanent infusion of smoky flavors that last the entire bottle.

