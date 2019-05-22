Tencent Cloud Elasticsearch Service: A New Partnership in China and Beyond

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced a global partnership with Tencent Cloud that brings the best of Elasticsearch Service to the Tencent Cloud Elasticsearch Service. This partnership will benefit our users and customers in China and across the globe by providing them access to the full breadth of our products and solutions, including free and paid proprietary Elastic Stack features.

We’re humbled by the opportunity to work with Tencent, one of the world’s leading internet technology companies with products like WeChat, QQ, and Tencent Games. This new relationship exhibits the best attributes of partnerships Elastic enthusiastically pursues. We want to give our users the best options to be successful with our products and solutions. With a rapidly growing Elasticsearch community in China, this partnership ensures that every user and customer can leverage every aspect of our engineering efforts across the entire Elastic Stack, including our free and paid proprietary features, and our solutions on the Tencent Cloud. We’re also excited to collaborate with Tencent Cloud’s engineering team and provide localized support. Such efforts are only made available to partners like Tencent Cloud.

Available in early June, the new Tencent Cloud Elasticsearch Service service offering will give users access to the full breadth of Elastic features they’ve been asking for. This includes critical free security features like TLS for encrypted communications, role-based access control, file and native authentication, multi-tenancy for Kibana, and the ability to turn on paid security features like single sign-on, active directory/LDAP authentication, and field- and document-level security. In addition, Tencent Cloud will be able to leverage Elastic’s Chinese localization for Kibana and other proprietary features like alerting, monitoring, Canvas, Elasticsearch SQL, index lifecycle management (ILM), Elastic Maps, and more.

Importantly, the Tencent Elasticsearch Cloud Service will be consistent with the Elasticsearch Service available on Elastic's own Elastic Cloud offering — as well as those on other platforms that partner with Elastic — giving users the freedom to work seamlessly across Cloud services while maintaining access to the full functionality of the Elastic Stack and Elastic’s growing set of solutions such as application search, site search, enterprise search, logging, APM, metrics, security, business analytics, and more.

The partnership is another step forward for Elastic to align with global cloud providers like Tencent Cloud to offer a first-class Elasticsearch Service experience for our users and customers. This also furthers our commitment to China, as we’ve always believed in building a strong local foundation to support our users, customers, and partners. Today, our presence in China has grown to include a strong partner ecosystem and Elastic employees across engineering, support, community, sales, business development, and marketing. We look forward to leveraging our growing China team to make this partnership successful and to help Tencent Cloud build a wonderful Elasticsearch Service.

"Our partnership with Tencent Cloud gives Elasticsearch users in China and across the world a first-class experience by providing access to the full set of Elastic Stack features and collaborative support,” commented Shay Banon, founder and CEO of Elastic. “We are honored and look forward to working with Tencent Cloud in the years ahead.”

