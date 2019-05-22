KBRA Assigns Preliminary Rating to Sunrun Xanadu Issuer 2019-1, LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a preliminary rating to one note class issued by Sunrun Xanadu Issuer 2019-1, LLC. The transaction is secured by the equity interests of the Issuer in Sunrun Zeus Owner 2017, LLC (the “Project Company”) and all right, title and interest in a portfolio of 14,337 customer agreements associated with residential solar photovoltaic installations (“PV Systems”). Cash flow related to the portfolio is net of operations and maintenance (“O&M”) expenses and administrative expenses.

The total aggregate discounted solar asset balance (“ADSAB”), consisting of the discounted payments of the leases, generation power purchase agreements (“Generation PPA”) and Balanced PPAs is approximately $254.1 million. The portfolio consists of 46.1% Balanced PPAs, 26.2% lease agreements, and 27.7% Generation PPAs by ADSAB and approximately 45.4% Balanced PPAs, 25.3% lease agreements, and 29.4% Generation PPAs by count. The weighted average original tenor of the agreements is 250 months and the weighted average remaining term of the agreements is 176 months. The weighted average FICO of the underlying customers of the PV Systems is 761.

Class Rating Initial Principal Balance Notes A- (sf) $204,000,000

To access ratings, reports and disclosures, click here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter

LinkedIn

Download the iOS App

YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.