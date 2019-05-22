Friendly’s Food Revival at Center of New “Deliciously Fun” Ad Campaign

WILBRAHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Friendly’s restaurants announced the debut of a new brand campaign dubbed “Deliciously Fun,” which puts the focus squarely on craveable new menu items as well as its heroic shakes and ice cream that have helped define the Friendly’s experience.

“While the Friendly’s experience is always high energy and family-friendly, the focus of this new campaign is on the food resurgence that’s bringing new patrons into our restaurants,” said George Michel, FIC Restaurants Inc., Chief Executive Officer. “With an emphasis on messy burgers, ridiculously crazy portions and over-the-top shakes that defy gravity, the campaign demonstrates that we are an ice cream destination with equally amazing food that’s meant to be fun and outrageous.”

Through paid digital, paid social, TV, OOH and radio spots, the campaign’s creative emphasizes Friendly’s modernized menu which includes several popular new avocado items and its overall food revival. The brand has also refreshed the Friendly’s website and in-store promotional materials to support the redesigned menu and brand campaign that launched May 6th.

“At the core of this campaign is the visually compelling aspect of Friendly’s food being the true hero and the brand not taking itself too seriously, because great food is messy, silly and fun,” said Steve Mietelski from The Fantastical. “With tight heroic visuals of the food, we’re ushering the brand into the Instagram era of food photo sharing which has become so ubiquitous.”

About FIC Restaurants, Inc.:

FIC Restaurants, Inc. is a restaurant company that operates under an iconic brand name (Friendly’s), serving signature sandwiches, burgers and ice cream desserts in friendly, full service restaurants. Together with its franchisees, the company has system-wide sales of over $250 million. For over 80 years, Friendly’s restaurants and their dedicated service teams have delighted generations of guests by offering every day value on great tasting food and ice cream creations. For the future, Friendly’s has plans for introducing new and innovative food and ice cream offerings, bright new restaurants, and unique ways to reach and satisfy guests. For additional information please visit www.friendlys.com.