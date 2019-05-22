Eros Now Announces Partnership with Paytm First

ISLE OF MAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eros Now, the cutting-edge digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform owned by Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) (“Eros” or “the Company”), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, today announced a partnership with Paytm First, a subscription-based rewards and loyalty program from Paytm, which offers exciting benefits across multiple categories like entertainment, food and music. The collaboration allows Paytm First subscribers access to Eros Now Plus services, which includes 12,000+ movies, TV shows, music, music videos, short-format content – Eros Now Quickie – and more.

Eros Now’s collaboration with Paytm First will strengthen co-development and integration of both platforms and provide high-quality online video content to consumers. At a time when there is unparalleled growth in online payment and digital video streaming platforms, the Eros Now-Paytm First alliance will provide leading entertainment and superior content to the digital savvy consumer.

Commenting on the collaboration, Ali Hussein, Chief Operating Officer, Eros Digital said, “ Eros Now’s legacy of entertaining the masses is well-known and our collaboration with Paytm further strengthens our relationship with global audiences. Paytm First service is a great value proposition to the Indian consumer, and we are delighted to be a part of it. We truly believe that this partnership is an innovative opportunity, well-suited for digital savvy consumers looking for the most comprehensive entertainment offering. This collaboration has huge potential to move from simple customer acquisition to the development of long-term customer relationships.”

Deepak Abbot, Sr. Vice President - Paytm adds, “ Paytm First is at the forefront of offering the most sought-after rewards and benefits to its subscribers. Lines between loyalty and subscription are so refined that it is hard to segregate the two. Consumers are looking for convenience at every juncture. With Eros Now as a part of the bundled offering to the end consumers, we are excited of the proposition with Digital premium programming as a part of the Paytm first package.”

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc’s On-Demand South Asian Entertainment Video Service accessible worldwide to viewers across internet enabled devices including mobile, web and TV. With 12,000+ Movie titles, Music Videos, Television Programming and others Eros Now caters to more than 142 million registered users and 15.9 million paying subscribers worldwide with the promise of endless entertainment Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high-quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com

About Paytm

Paytm is India’s largest mobile first financial services platform offering payments, banking, lending and insurance. Paytm pioneered and is the leader of QR based mobile payments in India. With the launch of Paytm Payments Bank, the company aims to bring banking and financial services to 500 million un-served and under-served Indians. Paytm is founded by Vijay Shekhar Sharma and is headquartered in the National Capital Region, India. The company’s investors include Softbank, SAIF Partners, Alibaba Group and Ant Financial.