Prebid.org Incorporates The Trade Desk’s Unified ID Solution into Header Bidding Wrapper

NEW YORK & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prebid.org today announced they’ve incorporated The Trade Desk’s unified ID solution into their open-source toolkit as an optional module any publisher can activate at their discretion. Prebid.org is an industry-wide initiative supported by a diverse group of exchanges, publishers and third-party developers dedicated to creating standardized solutions for programmatic advertising. The unified ID solution allows for increased coverage, more relevant advertising and faster load times, which benefit all parties from advertisers to consumers.

Adoption of the free unified ID solution allows all parties across the supply chain (SSPs, DSPs, DMPs and data providers) to utilize The Trade Desk’s cookie footprint to increase their own cookie coverage across the global independent internet. Any current user of the Prebid platform can update their code and begin to receive the unified ID solution in their program.

“ID matching is a critical component of the buying and selling ecosystem. The entire industry benefits by speaking the same cookie identity language. The Trade Desk’s unified ID solution is one way for publishers to standardize the cookie matching process and share cookie identity as a common, community tool,” said Alexandra Smith, Chair of Prebid.org. “By implementing these standards, we enhance the user experience and bring together the open internet.”

“We applaud Prebid.org for adopting the unified ID solution into their header bidder solution,” said Tim Sims, SVP of Inventory Partnerships, The Trade Desk. “Header bidding represents nearly 80% of the publishing industry, with Prebid representing thousands of publishers. The widespread integration of the unified ID solution validates our collective mission to improve the effectiveness of digital advertising.”

For current Prebid users, please visit the unified ID solution site.

About Prebid.org

Formed in September of 2017, Prebid.org is an independent organization designed to ensure and promote fair, transparent, and efficient header bidding across the industry. Funded by dues-paying members, it manages the open source projects Prebid.js, Prebid Mobile, Prebid Server, Prebid Video, Prebid Native, and others. Prebid.org is open to all companies who are part of the programmatic ecosystem, from ad tech vendors to publishers and others. We believe strongly that by working together, we can do some great things in the industry.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.