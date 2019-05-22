128 Technology and Optical Phusion, Inc. Announce Partnership for Reliable, Secure SD-WAN Solution

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--128 Technology, the leader in Session Smart™ routing, and Optical Phusion, Inc. (OPI), a self-service kiosk, enterprise mobility and wireless technology integration solutions company, today announced a partnership to distribute a SD-WAN solution powered by 128 Technology’s Session Smart™ Router. This partnership enables OPI to enhance its connectivity platform for enterprise customers, simplifying the complexities of integrating cloud communications solutions into IP networks.

OPI is the latest provider to join the 128 Technology Solution Partner Program, which enables service providers to create new revenue streams by leveraging 128 Technology’s 128T Networking Platform. With more than 15 years of industry experience, OPI helps customers manage the entire lifecycle of their enterprise mobility, interactive kiosk, product service systems, radio frequency identification, mobility and wireless technology projects with innovative, application-driven solutions. 128 Technology’s Session Smart Routing solution will help OPI enhance offerings across the business spectrum with increased mobility, speed and flexibility of wireless for customers in retail, manufacturing, warehousing, finance, legal, insurance and more.

The partnership with 128 Technology allows OPI to offer an expanded connectivity platform based on 128 Technology’s agile WAN connectivity, which is built for today’s business applications and services and includes enhanced performance and security compared to competing hardware-based approaches to SD-WAN.

“ OPI kiosks are one of the key ways retailers can enhance the customer experience with services like promotional video presentation, coupon printing, loyalty registration and price verification. However, having remote kiosks that require their own internet and connectivity can prove challenging for many networks,” said Tony Rivers, VP Sales and Business Development. “ We are excited to partner with 128 Technology and leverage the 128T Networking Platform solution to enhance our customers’ productivity, bandwidth efficiency and profitability.”

“ OPI has an extensive array of products and services to meet the broad opportunities in the marketplace. Partnering with 128 Technology will benefit its customers by helping future-proof their networks with a truly software-centric approach to SD-WAN.” said Andy Ory, Chief Executive Officer, 128 Technology. “ We look forward to delivering on our promise to OPI’s customers by providing an SD-WAN solution that transforms the network for today’s business needs.”

About OPI

Optical Phusion, Inc. (OPI) is a self-service kiosk, enterprise mobility and wireless technology integration solutions company that helps customers manage the entire lifecycle of kiosk and wireless technology projects with application-driven solutions for a range of markets specializing in retail, logistics and field sales organizations. Its mobile device management solution supports a broad range of kiosk and enterprise mobile assets. OPI has implemented a variety of Kiosk systems for promotional Video presentation, Coupon Printing, Loyalty Registration and Price Verification. OPI’s creative kiosk designs, quality manufacturing and experience with critical components will deliver a responsive solution to your needs, reduced total cost of ownership (TCO) and greater return on investment (ROI).

To learn more about OPI, visit https://www.opticalphusion.com/.

About 128 Technology

128 Technology makes your network do what your business needs, by changing the way networks work. Our professional grade software teaches routers the language of applications and services, letting them understand the requirements of individual services and segments, and adapt the network dynamically to deliver what the business needs, when and where it needs it. We make routers Session Smart™, enabling enterprise customers and service providers to create a service-centric fabric that's more simple, agile, and secure, delivering better performance at a lower cost.

To learn more about 128 Technology, visit www.128technology.com