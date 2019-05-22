The Orthopaedic Surgery Center Selects HSTpathways to Position for Future, Expansion & Enterprise-Wide Data Sharing

Launched as the area’s first outpatient joint replacement program in January 2015, The Orthopaedic Surgery Center located in Boardman, Ohio, is an independent physician owned, multi-specialty facility with physicians specializing in hand, foot and ankle surgeries, sports medicine, shoulder and knee replacements, and pain management. As demand for outpatient procedures grows, the Center is building a new 13,000 square-feet ASC facility expected to open November 2019. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HSTpathways, the leading provider of cloud-based, ambulatory surgery center (ASC) management software, today announced that The Orthopaedic Surgery Center will be deploying HSTpathways’ practice management solution and eChart for new capabilities that include streamlined operations, improved workflow, and facilitated reporting and decision-making across the enterprise. Launched as the area’s first outpatient joint replacement program in January 2015, The Orthopaedic Surgery Center located in Boardman, Ohio, is an independent physician owned, multi-specialty facility with physicians specializing in hand, foot and ankle surgeries, sports medicine, shoulder and knee replacements, and pain management. As demand for outpatient procedures grows, the Center is building a new 13,000 square-feet ASC facility expected to open November 2019. The Center is focused on delivering efficient, low cost, high quality outpatient surgical care.

“HST provides a clear vision into the future of the ASC industry and a consistent foundation for innovation,” said Taylor Cera, administrator of The Orthopaedic Surgery Center. “HSTpathways has a great platform for us, as it was built specifically for ASC organizations and workflows. Designed to support enterprise level management, HST will help us to make better decisions around standardizing supply lists across our facilities, with physician preference cards, with payer contracts and fee schedule updates. Other key benefits are that it’s easy to use, supports data integration and is known for outstanding customer service.”

“HSTpathways is proud to collaborate with The Orthopaedic Surgery Center, an ASC industry leader recognized for its innovative technologies to enhance patient care,” said Tara Vail, COO of HSTpathways. “Our partnership represents an exciting opportunity for the Center to better serve its patients through an improved overall healthcare experience.”

HST works with ASCs of all sizes, with more than 750 clients, including 50 multi-facility corporate enterprises, ASC management companies, and hundreds of free-standing ambulatory surgery centers and ASC-hospital joint ventures.

About HSTpathways

HSTpathways is a top-ranked, cloud-based Ambulatory Surgery Center software company dedicated to serving the ASC industry. HST was named KLAS Category Leader for Ambulatory Surgical Center Solutions in the “2018 Best in KLAS: Software & Services ” report. Clients include more than 750 organizations such as freestanding ambulatory surgery centers and ASC-hospital joint ventures, as well as 50 multi-facility corporate enterprises. HSTpathways provides the most trusted enterprise software management solution available to the ASC industry. HST offers specialized software solutions to help ASC organizations achieve efficiencies with surgical scheduling, supply chain management, EHR clinical workflows, medical coding, insurance and patient billing, and accounts receivable collections. For more information, visit www.HSTpathways.com.