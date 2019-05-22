Frontier Capital Announces Strategic Growth Investment in Phone2Action

CHARLOTTE, N.C. & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frontier Capital ("Frontier"), a Charlotte-based growth equity firm focused exclusively on B2B software, today announced a strategic growth investment in Phone2Action (or the “Company”), a digital advocacy platform that connects citizens to lawmakers.

Phone2Action enables companies, non-profits, and associations to engage their customers, members, and stakeholders in grassroots advocacy, connecting them over social, email, text, and phone to lawmakers about the issues that matter to them. Its differentiated platform is optimally designed for the mobile and smartphone experience, prompting timely action to leverage mission-aligned messaging inspiring lawmakers to act.

Since 2013, more than 15 million people have used the platform to reach lawmakers across the US and abroad, and constituents have engaged with policy-makers more than 50 million times. Last year, constituents sent messages to 19,000 different officials. With more than 550 clients including Airbnb, Lyft, Ben & Jerry’s, the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement, Patagonia, and the Consumer Technology Association, the Company helped to transform the advocacy and public affairs field.

We believe the partnership combines Phone2Action’s market-leading platform with Frontier’s expertise assisting SaaS companies through important inflection points of growth and evolution. The investment is intended to fuel continued platform innovation, rapid market expansion, and growth acceleration.

“ Now more than ever, citizens and the organizations they belong to - and buy from - are looking for ways to make their voices heard,” said Jeb Ory, co-founder and CEO of Phone2Action. “ We are incredibly proud of the business we have built at the intersection of technology and policy. Every day, tens of thousands of people use our software to engage on issues they care about. We believe partnering with Frontier Capital will help us accelerate our mission to become the connective tissue between constituents, their government, and the organizations they care about.”

“ With little funding going to women-led businesses, today’s investment says volumes both about Frontier Capital and the business we have built,” said Ximena Hartsock, co-founder of Phone2Action. “ We believe our success is reflective of our amazing customers and multicultural, diverse employee base, representing the whole of the US and over 20 countries. I have been deeply impressed with the Frontier team and am thrilled to work with them in continuing to grow Phone2Action and the digital advocacy industry.”

“ People today are highly motivated to advocate for social issues and initiatives that matter to them,” said Andrew Lindner, co-founder and Managing Partner at Frontier. “ However, the process for advocating has historically been a cumbersome and confusing experience. Phone2Action enables non-profits, associations, and corporations to identify and engage individuals who wish to demonstrate their support for a given issue in an easy and intuitive way. Frontier is excited to partner with the Phone2Action team in supporting their impressive growth while continuing to deliver best-in-class advocacy software to its customers and their end-users.”

Lindner along with Frontier Partner Michael Ramich and Vice President Matt Williams will join the Phone2Action board of directors. Frontier’s investment in Phone2Action comes from the firm's $700 million Frontier Fund V, which closed in 2017.

Lightning Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to Phone2Action in connection with the transaction.

Additional Resources:

Frontier Blog Post: https://frontiercapital.com/blog/frontier-capital-announces-strategic-growth-investment-in-phone2action

Phone2Action Blog Post: https://phone2action.com/blog/new-frontiers

About Phone2Action

Phone2Action, founded by Ximena Hartsock and Jeb Ory, is a comprehensive digital advocacy and communications platform that directly powers social movements by connecting users to lawmakers via technology. For more information, please visit: www.phone2action.com.

About Frontier Capital

Frontier Capital is a Charlotte-based growth equity firm focused exclusively on B2B software companies. Founded in 1999, Frontier partners with management teams that can benefit from capital to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions or generate shareholder liquidity. The firm makes minority and majority equity investments in high-growth companies. For more information, please visit www.frontiercapital.com or follow Frontier on LinkedIn.