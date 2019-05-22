CORRECTING and REPLACING ChargePoint, Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and California Energy Commission Make Driving Electric Across California More Accessible

ChargePoint announced the opening of one of the first groups of DC fast chargers deployed as part of the California Energy Commission’s effort to enable long distance electric travel in the state. The Chevron station in Coalinga has one of the only universal fast charging sites within 100 miles, enabling long distance travel along the heavily traveled I5. (Photo: Business Wire)

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The quote in the 4th paragraph should be attributed to Alice Flesher (instead of Adrian Bendeck).

The corrected release reads:

CHARGEPOINT, CHEVRON U.S.A. INC. AND CALIFORNIA ENERGY COMMISSION MAKE DRIVING ELECTRIC ACROSS CALIFORNIA MORE ACCESSIBLE

The world’s leading electric vehicle charging network teams up with Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and California Energy Commission to open electric vehicle fast chargers at key locations along Interstate 5

ChargePoint today announced the opening of one of the first groups of ChargePoint DC fast chargers deployed as part of the California Energy Commission (CEC) grant program, which aims to democratize fast charging solutions for EV drivers along key highway locations. Located at the Coalinga Chevron station on W. Dorris Avenue, one of the most popular stops between San Francisco and Los Angeles along the heavily traveled Interstate 5, the station is the only universal fast charging site within a 100 mile radius and makes driving electric across California even easier. This marks the latest milestone in the relationship between ChargePoint and Chevron. Last December, Chevron Technology Ventures participated in ChargePoint’s landmark $240 million Series H funding round, which will support the expansion of ChargePoint’s network, further enhance the experience for EV drivers, and expand the company’s fleet solutions portfolio as the adoption of electrified transportation grows.

The fast chargers at the Coalinga Chevron station are part of a growing network of charging solutions at key locations around the state and beyond. The chargers have been installed as part of a California Energy Commission program designed to increase access to EV charging along major highways in the State, helping to facilitate longer distance electric travel. The program is funded primarily by CEC grants and augmented by ChargePoint, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District and various supporters.

“ChargePoint’s mission is to get every driver behind the wheel of an EV, and the addition of DC fast chargers midway between San Francisco and Los Angeles on California’s highly traveled Interstate 5 will help unlock electric travel between two of the State’s largest metropolitan areas,” said Rich Quattrini, Vice President, Infrastructure Deployment, ChargePoint. “We’re delighted to leverage our industry expertise to work with Chevron and the CEC to offer charging along some of the nation’s busiest routes, with more openings scheduled in the coming weeks and months. When complete, more than 65 locations will be available as part of the CEC program serving drivers on all major California highways, in addition to more than 20 fast charge locations planned closer to urban centers, all connecting communities that previously had limited access to EV charging.”

“We are excited to be working with ChargePoint to install electric vehicle charging stations at targeted locations in California,” said Alice Flesher, general manager of Chevron’s company-owned, company-operated network of motor fuel stations. “While gasoline and diesel remain an important part of California’s transportation energy mix, we are always testing and exploring how to evolve our offering, helping improve the consumer experience and working to remain the preferred brand choice on the West Coast.”

The Coalinga Chevron station will provide drivers with access to three ChargePoint DC fast charge stations and two level two AC charging spots, providing a necessary amenity for EV drivers and playing an important role in supporting the fueling network of the future. These charging solutions are a key component of a larger effort to connect the state of California with strategically placed fast charge solutions that will make it more seamless for EV drivers during long distance trips.

Through the CEC-led program, ChargePoint is in the process of installing more than 65 new places to charge along major corridors and in city centers around the State. With these projects, the CEC is establishing a repeatable funding model for EV charging that will continue to bring EV charging to more areas.

