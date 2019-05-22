Semtech Sponsors Pycom’s GoInvent World Series

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced its sponsorship of Pycom’s new GoInvent World Series to allow developers hands-on access to its LoRa® devices and wireless radio frequency technology (LoRa Technology). Pycom, a leader in innovative hardware and software products for the Internet of Things (IoT), created the GoInvent global workshops, to educate developers about innovative IoT technologies.

“Pycom’s goal with our GoInvent World Series is to provide developers the skills and knowledge necessary to create and connect their devices to the Internet. Semtech’s LoRa Technology is a leading platform for IoT applications, offering unique advantages for developers that allow them to simplify device deployment and get products to market faster,” said Fred de Haro, CEO at Pycom. “LoRa Technology offers the building blocks for developers to quickly realize the return on investment (ROI) their customers want. Participants will leave GoInvent empowered, with a proof of concept that is well connected.”

At the events, Semtech and Pycom will conduct in-depth workshops to introduce attendees to IoT applications and LPWAN technologies. Workshops will focus on setting up one’s LoRa-based hardware, connecting to a low power wide area network (LPWAN), middleware and connecting to the Cloud, optimizing one’s application for low data, project set-up/hacking, and a Q&A with experts in the field. Pycom’s GoInvent World Series is sponsored and supported by a number of other partner companies, including Mouser Electronics and Digital Catapult.

“Pycom’s GoInvent World Series enables developers looking to successfully deploy a LoRa-based solution to work directly with experts in the field,” said Steven Hegenderfer, Senior Director of the Developer Ecosystem in Semtech’s Wireless Sensing and Products Group. “By sponsoring this event series, Semtech aims to increase the awareness and accessibility of LoRa Technology globally through hands-on experience with our technology. Semtech is committed to working with the LoRaWAN-based ecosystem to develop and stimulate the growth of LoRa Technology and the LoRaWAN® protocol. Providing developers with access to LoRa-based resources allows them to build robust, innovative IoT applications and continue to drive the ecosystem’s success.”

For more information about Pycom’s GoInvent World Series, visit the Pycom events page.

About Semtech’s LoRa® Devices and Wireless RF Technology

Semtech’s LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology is a widely adopted long-range, low-power solution for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN® specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance™, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About Pycom

Pycom is an Internet of Things technology company with a vision to give all connected ideas an opportunity to succeed. The company has pioneered an innovative IoT platform which is a unique suite of hardware and software products that connect developers, enterprises and consumers, creating an ecosystem between connectable things that removes barriers and reduces time to market. Since its launch in 2015, Pycom has attracted more than 29K customers in 83 countries and has added a community of more than 250K developers to its global community. With the addition of Pylife, the first digital dashboard for a truly connected life, and PyGo, a stylish multi-use wearable device that utilizes mesh technology to stay connected, Pycom is bringing elegant IoT solutions to consumers and developers alike. For more information, visit www.pycom.io/

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “aim,” “will,” “committed to,” “to develop,” “to build,” “designed to,” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo, LoRa and LoRaWAN are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P