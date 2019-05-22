MUSC Health Extends Partnership with Omnicell to Enhance Safety and Efficiency in Medication Management

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) today announced that MUSC Health has chosen the Company’s industry-leading medication management platform to support their sterile compounding operations in Central Pharmacy, as well as expanding their footprint for automated dispensing cabinets in patient care areas.

MUSC Health will be implementing Omnicell’s Robotic IV Insourcing SolutionTM (RIIS) to bring sterile compounding in-house as part of the health system’s Central Pharmacy operations. This unique program combines advanced robotic technology, data intelligence, and expertly trained pharmacy technician staff into a comprehensive, turnkey package that provides a streamlined path for hospitals to insource their sterile compounding to enhance patient safety while reducing overall cost and reliance on outsourcers.

In patient care areas within MUSC Health’s new children’s and women’s facility, Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital and Pearl Tourville Women’s Pavilion, the health system will be upgrading to Omnicell’s XT Series Automated Dispensing Cabinets to help improve workflow efficiency for both nursing and pharmacy, while helping to increase medication accountability and patient safety.

“We are continually looking for opportunities to improve processes that support delivery of the best care for our patients,” said Heather Easterling, PharmD, MBA, Administrator of Pharmacy Services for MUSC Health. “Omnicell’s technologies, including novel programs like RIIS, give us the tools and resources we need to create safer, more efficient medication management across our health system.”

Through RIIS, MUSC Health will also have access to novel data services, including REINVENTTM, a first-of-a-kind global clinical registry that utilizes IV preparation data from sites around the world to help users track performance, identify best practices and gather insights to maximize the value of IV automation technology. Omnicell’s Formulary Tool Kit will provide the health system access to cGMP stability studies to extend beyond use dates using a proven, systematic, repeatable process.

These types of rich data insights are part of Omnicell’s larger vision for Autonomous Pharmacy, a roadmap designed to develop a zero error, fully automated medication management infrastructure, leveraging automation, data intelligence, and expert services to empower pharmacists, nurses, clinicians, and pharmacy staff to focus on patient and clinician satisfaction.

“At Omnicell, we are committed to helping our customers drive improved outcomes. Our advanced technology is a key piece of that equation, but equally important are the data insights and expert resources we provide to help enhance efficiency and support patient safety,” said Scott Seidelmann, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Omnicell.

About MUSC Health

As the clinical health system of the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), MUSC Health is dedicated to delivering the highest quality patient care available, while training generations of competent, compassionate health care providers to serve the people of South Carolina and beyond. Comprising some 1,600 beds, more than 100 outreach sites, the MUSC College of Medicine, the physicians’ practice plan, and nearly 275 telehealth locations, MUSC Health owns and operates eight hospitals situated in Charleston, Chester, Florence, Lancaster and Marion counties. In 2018, for the fourth consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report named MUSC Health the number one hospital in South Carolina. To learn more about clinical patient services, visit http://muschealth.org.

Founded in 1824, MUSC and its affiliates have collective annual budgets of $3 billion. The more than 17,000 MUSC team members include world-class faculty, physicians, specialty providers and scientists who deliver groundbreaking education, research, technology and patient care. For information on academic programs, visit musc.edu.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been inspired to create safer and more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. As a leading provider of solutions across the continuum of care, we offer a path to fully automated medication management infrastructure, powered by a cloud data platform that supports improved patient care, fewer errors, enhanced safety, and new opportunities for growth.

Our vision for the Autonomous Pharmacy integrates a comprehensive set of solutions powered by the Omnicell Cloud Data Platform across three key areas: Automation – solutions designed to digitize and streamline workflows; Intelligence – actionable insights to better understand medication usage and improve pharmacy supply chain management; and Work – expert services that serve as an extension of pharmacy operations to support improved efficiency, regulatory compliance, and patient outcomes.

Over 5,500 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. And more than 40,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell’s innovative medication adherence solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions.

To learn more about Omnicell and our Autonomous Pharmacy vision, please visit omnicell.com.

OMCL-G

Editor’s Notes:

1. All Omnicell news releases (financial, acquisitions, products, technology etc.) are issued exclusively by Business Wire and are immediately thereafter posted on the company’s external website, omnicell.com.

2. Omnicell and the Omnicell logo design are registered trademarks of Omnicell, Inc.

3. All other brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.