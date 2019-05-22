P&G Joins TerraCycle’s Loop Pilot Test in New York Metro Area

Many of P&G’s largest global brands will participate in Loop, an innovative sustainable platform being tested in the New York metro area (Photo: Business Wire)

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) today announced it is testing reusable packaging on some of its most popular products as part of LoopTM, a new effort that aims to change the world’s reliance on single use packaging and disposable waste. Many of P&G’s largest global brands, including TideTM, CascadeTM, PanteneTM and Oral-BTM will participate in this innovative sustainable platform being tested in the New York metro area starting today. The circular e-commerce platform developed by international recycling leader TerraCycle will also “collect and recycle” some items like toothbrush heads and razor blades, creating circular solutions that help eliminate waste.

Loop is a first of its kind global packaging and shopping circular solution which aims to improve environmental performance, as well as consumer convenience and affordability compared to current e-commerce solutions. Empty containers are collected, cleaned, refilled and reused, giving consumers a responsible way to consume household products as well as a delightful experience. P&G was the first consumer products company to join Loop and will be evaluating package functionality and features, as well as loyalty and re-purchase rates in the test market.

Announced at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2019, the Loop partnership further advances P&G’s Ambition 2030 sustainability goals and the Company’s ongoing commitment to turning sustainable intentions into positive everyday actions.

P&G scientists and engineers have developed innovative manufacturing, packaging and distribution solutions that will make sustainable living easy for participating households. Eight P&G brands will be available through Loop, and the company will use the pilot test market to validate and optimize how to operate a collect-clean-refill business model.

Durable Packaging

Household favorites such as Tide, Cascade, and Pantene have designed new durable and refillable packaging, featuring luxurious containers with new features and functionalities.

Tide, America’s #1 laundry detergent, is participating in Loop with its Tide purclean plant-based laundry detergent in a new durable bottle made from stainless steel with a simple twist-cap and easy pour spout.

America’s #1 laundry detergent, is participating in Loop with its Tide purclean plant-based laundry detergent in a new durable bottle made from stainless steel with a simple twist-cap and easy pour spout. Cascade has developed new ultra-durable packaging for Cascade ActionPacs™ which enable consumers to skip the prewash.

has developed new ultra-durable packaging for Cascade ActionPacs™ which enable consumers to skip the prewash. Febreze TM is participating with durable, refillable packaging that is also available in stores, testing a new direct-to-consumer refill and reuse model.

is participating with durable, refillable packaging that is also available in stores, testing a new direct-to-consumer refill and reuse model. Pantene is introducing a unique bottle made with lightweight, durable aluminum for its shampoo and conditioner.

is introducing a unique bottle made with lightweight, durable aluminum for its shampoo and conditioner. Crest is driving sustainability in Oral Care through new Crest Platinum mouthwash, a unique formula that delivers fresh breath and stain prevention in a refillable glass bottle.

Recycling Products Refills

Oral-B will test a circular solution for its manual toothbrush -- Oral-B CLIC. The new design features a durable handle equipped with a unique ClicFit™ mechanism that allows consumers to only exchange the brush head. TerraCycle will collect and recycle the used brush heads, and supply fresh brush heads via the Loop platform.

will test a circular solution for its manual toothbrush -- Oral-B CLIC. The new design features a durable handle equipped with a unique ClicFit™ mechanism that allows consumers to only exchange the brush head. TerraCycle will collect and recycle the used brush heads, and supply fresh brush heads via the Loop platform. GilletteTM and VenusTM will provide premium travel packs as durable packaging that the consumer will keep in addition to the handle. The used parts and blades from these grooming products will be collected from consumers for further recycling by TerraCycle.

“We are building on more than 180 years of innovation and world-class consumer insight to enable responsible consumption at scale,” said Carolyn Tastad, P&G’s Group President - North America. “We’re proud to partner with TerraCycle as the first CPG company to be part of this program as we work to accelerate sustainable innovation and explore new circular solutions that consumers love.”

P&G packaging expert Brent Heist said, “Loop gives us the opportunity to test and learn what a refill and return business model must deliver in order to make it a truly scalable, sustainable proposition. Several of our brands re-designed beautiful new packages to test durable materials like stainless steel, and others like Oral-B CLIC are trying a new design that reduces plastic waste by up to 60% through a durable handle equipped with a ClicFit mechanism for replacing and recycling the brush head.”

How Loop Works

SHOP : Consumers will go to the Loop website or Loop partner retailers’ websites and shop for trusted brands now redesigned to be packaging waste-free.

: Consumers will go to the Loop website or Loop partner retailers’ websites and shop for trusted brands now redesigned to be packaging waste-free. RECEIVE : Consumers receive their durable products in Loop’s exclusively designed state-of-the-art shipping tote that eliminates the need for single-use shipping materials like cardboard boxes.

: Consumers receive their durable products in Loop’s exclusively designed state-of-the-art shipping tote that eliminates the need for single-use shipping materials like cardboard boxes. ENJOY : Consumers experience elegance, convenience and product performance all while eliminating the idea of throw-away packaging waste.

: Consumers experience elegance, convenience and product performance all while eliminating the idea of throw-away packaging waste. PICK-UP : There is no need to clean and dispose of the package; as consumers finish their products, they place the empty package into one of their Loop totes. Loop will pick-up directly from their home.

: There is no need to clean and dispose of the package; as consumers finish their products, they place the empty package into one of their Loop totes. Loop will pick-up directly from their home. CLEAN : Loop’s team of scientists has developed custom cleaning technologies so that each product may be safely reused.

: Loop’s team of scientists has developed custom cleaning technologies so that each product may be safely reused. REFILL, RECYCLE OR REUSE: Loop promptly replenishes products as needed and returns the refilled shipping totes to the consumer. If there is recoverable used product such as razors or brush parts, they will be recovered to be reused or recycled.

P&G Products Available via Loop NY area pilot test

Pantene Our goal is to give more women more great hair days, and we are continuously innovating and improving the quality of our products and packages. This important solution can help eliminate packaging waste altogether with a shampoo and conditioner bottle that commemorate our love for the oceans and environment. We are partnering with TerraCycle Loop to help move away from disposable plastic bottles to durable bottles and supply chains with refilling systems, where the waste is never created. These unique bottles, made with light but durable aluminum, are designed to be cleaned, refilled and reused as part of the Loop system. This is consistent with our overall ambition and our aim to be at the forefront of the industry. Tide We know clean matters – to you, your family and our planet – and that’s why we created Tide purclean: the first plant-based laundry detergent with the cleaning power of Tide. This new Tide purclean bottle is made from stainless steel, with a simple durable twist-cap and easy pour spout. When you’re out of detergent, simply put the refillable bottle in your Loop tote, and it will be cleaned, refilled and ready to use again. Formulated for your whole family, Tide purclean is formulated without dyes and is gentle on sensitive skin. The formula is made at a site that purchases renewable wind power electricity and sends zero manufacturing waste to landfill, making Tide purclean a planet-conscious choice that’s designed with our future in mind. Lighten the load with Tide purclean. Cascade When you’re out of Cascade ActionPacs, simply put the refillable container in your Loop tote, and it will be cleaned, sterilized, refilled and ready to be used again. Cascade Platinum ActionPacs clean 24-hour stuck-on food so well, they enable consumers to skip the pre-wash. This can save up to 15 gallons of water per dishwasher load. And, when multiplied by all dishwasher users that pre-wash, this can save up to 150 billion gallons of water each year in the United States alone. Febreze Showcasing its continuous commitment to the care for the environment, Febreze makes its latest innovation called Febreze ONE in the US available via the Loop platform as it comes in packaging that is reusable and recyclable. Febreze ONE with no propellant and no heavy perfumes can be used both on air & fabric. With its water based formula (90%) and a patented technology, it uses Cyclodextrin, an ingredient derived from corn starch that traps odors. It doesn’t just mask odors but neutralizes them and eliminates them from the air. Febreze is already part of the TerraCycle recycling program that has recycled more than 1,000,000 pieces of Febreze packaging around the world. Crest Crest is leading the way to a more sustainable innovation for mouthwash. Crest Platinum’s alcohol, peroxide and paraben free formula freshens your breath and helps protect your teeth from stains. Crest Platinum will be available in a beautiful, refillable glass bottle topped with a stainless-steel cap and protected by a silicone sleeve. Replenishment right to consumers’ doors means lugging around heavy mouthwash bottles can be a thing of the past. Now that’s something to smile about. Oral-B Oral-B, the innovation leader in Oral-Care for over 50 years, will test a circular solution for its manual toothbrushes. It enters Loop with a breakthrough re-invention of the manual-toothbrush category: Oral-B CLIC, a new iconic design that reduces plastic waste through a durable handle made out of a unique composite material, largely based on premium minerals, and equipped with the unique ClicFit mechanism that allows consumers to only exchange the brush head. The Loop platform will in parallel recycle used brush heads. Gillette For more than 115 years, Gillette has delivered precision technology and unrivalled product performance – improving the lives of over 800 million men around the world. On Gillette Fusion5™ ProShield razor, we will offer a premium razor travel case in place of our traditional packaging, which consumers will be able to keep in addition to their handle. One razor blade refill equals up to one month of shaves, and once guys are ready for new blades, they can return them in their Loop tote to be recycled. Gillette Venus Gillette Venus, the world’s number one shaving brand for women, takes another step towards the brand’s vision of 100% recyclable or reusable packaging as well as durable and sustainable product solutions that delight women across the world. Gillette Venus is encouraging the use of durable razor handles and blade supply chains with built-in recycling systems. Introducing our latest innovation – the Venus Platinum Extra Smooth razor. It features the first Venus metal handle, ergonomically designed to boost control during shaving and ensure durability for a long-lasting use in every woman’s beauty routine. The cartridges are made with 5 high-quality blades delivered in a reusable metal tin. When they are ready to be changed, the blades can simply be put in the Loop tote, and Loop will collect and recycle them, while women can order new ones.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste®. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers, cities, and facilities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $25 million to schools and charities since its founding 15 years ago. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com.