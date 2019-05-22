KBRA Releases Report Assigning an AA+ Rating to the City of Fort Worth General Purpose Bonds and Tax Notes, Series 2019

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On May 17, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned an AA+ rating with a Positive Outlook to the City of Fort Worth General Purpose Bonds, Series 2019 and Tax Notes, Series 2019. KBRA also affirmed the AA+ rating and revised the Outlook to Positive, from Stable, for the General Purpose Bonds, Series 2018 and Tax Notes, Series 2018. The Positive Outlook reflects economic strengthening, continued strong financial performance and the successful implementation of pension reforms. This rating assignment is based on KBRA’s U.S. Local General Obligation Rating Methodology.

Issuer: City of Fort Worth, TX Assigned Rating(s) Outlook General Purpose Bonds, Series 2019 AA+ Positive Tax Notes, Series 2019 AA+ Positive Affirmed Rating(s) Outlook General Purpose Bonds, Series 2018 AA+ Positive Tax Notes, Series 2018 AA+ Positive

