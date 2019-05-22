Collective Medical and Consulate Health Care Announce Partnership

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Collective Medical, delivering the nation’s most effective network for care collaboration, today announced a partnership with Consulate Health Care. The partnership will facilitate improved care transitions across 140 of Consulate’s facilities with the tens of thousands of providers on the Collective Network. With the Collective Platform, Consulate facilities will gain visibility into transitions of care—including visibility into when patients are observed, admitted, transferred or discharged—and will contribute patient insights delivered in real time, supporting reduced preventable readmissions.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services estimate one in five Medicare patients—approximately 2.6 million seniors—discharged from a hospital are readmitted within 30 days, costing $26 billion every year. Some of these readmissions could have been avoided if providers had real-time visibility into patient activity and care transitions.

Under new Value-Based Purchasing (VBP) models, readmissions are becoming a major concern for skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) across the country. If providers fail to comply with readmission improvement benchmarks, they automatically receive a two percent cut in Medicare fee-for-service rates.

Consulate is a leading national provider of senior healthcare services, specializing in post-acute care. It offers services ranging from comprehensive short-term rehabilitation and transitional care to Alzheimer’s and dementia care. Starting as a small provider in Pennsylvania, Consulate has expanded its community across the east coast—never forgetting what matters most: its patients.

“We have always prioritized our patients’ needs above anything else,” says Chris Bryson, CEO of Consulate Health Care. “Our partnership with Collective exemplifies that commitment. Collective is already working with other post-acute facilities throughout the country who have seen radical improvements in both patient health outcomes and readmission rates. We’re thrilled to be a part of the movement to collaborate on patients across all points of care.”

In addition to its significant east coast presence, Consulate is now the largest provider of post-acute services in the state of Florida. In the state, Collective is partnered with the Florida Hospital Association and Florida College of Emergency Physicians on an initiative to better coordinate care, specifically targeting readmissions. Collaboration and better care transitions between hospitals and post-acute facilities, facilitated by Collective, has been proven to reduce preventable hospital readmissions.

Collective has been supporting post-acute providers in achieving transformative reductions in preventable readmissions. According to a recent article published by Skilled Nursing News, within five months of implementing the Collective Platform, Marquis Companies, a skilled nursing provider based in the Pacific Northwest, reduced its hospital readmissions rate by 60 percent.

“We are so pleased that Consulate chose to partner with Collective to improve care transitions, particularly for some of the highest-needs patients it serves,” says Chris Klomp, CEO of Collective Medical. “The post-acute community plays a vital part in supporting individuals with complex needs and chronic conditions, and our software enables them even greater awareness to both identify and anticipate those needs, as well as to collaborate with other providers across the care continuum to meet them. We’re proud to support Consulate and providers across the country as they innovate even better ways to care for patients in our communities.”

Learn more about the Collective impact at www.collectivemedical.com.

ABOUT COLLECTIVE MEDICAL

Collective Medical empowers care teams to improve patient outcomes by closing the communication gaps that undermine patient care. With a nationwide network engaged with every national health plan in the country, hundreds of hospitals and health systems and tens of thousands of providers, Collective’s system-agnostic platform is trusted by care teams to identify at-risk and complex patients and facilitate actionable collaboration to make better care decisions and improve outcomes. Based in Salt Lake City, Collective is proven to streamline transitions of care, improve coordination across diverse care teams, and reduce medically unnecessary hospital admissions. Learn more at www.collectivemedical.com and Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT CONSULATE HEALTH CARE

Consulate Health Care is a national leading provider of senior healthcare services, specializing in post-acute care. We offer services ranging from comprehensive short-term rehabilitation and transitional care to Alzheimer’s and dementia care. Consulate Health Care began as a small provider in Cheswick, PA with a strong focus on patient needs. We haven’t waivered from that focus, which has strengthened our family and allows us to sustain jobs in many communities, create rigorous systems of care and deploy technology that makes it easier to understand patient needs. Even as we’ve grown to become the sixth-largest provider in the nation and the largest in the Sunshine State, it’s the little things we do while fulfilling our mission statement of "Providing Service with Our Hearts and Hands" that really make the difference. From visiting with our patients while they eat to pulling up the sheets to just the right height, our employees care for patients like family, not because it’s their job, but because it’s their calling.