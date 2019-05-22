Ameresco partners with Wake County Public School System for Guaranteed Energy Savings Performance Contract.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, today announced the partnership with the largest school district in North Carolina, Wake County Public School System (WCPSS) for a Guaranteed Energy Savings Performance Contract. The $6.7M project will include ten individual energy conservation measures (ECMs) in twelve different school facilities.

“Our partnership with Ameresco will result in updated facilities while providing improved learning environments for our students and teachers,” said WCPSS Superintendent Cathy Moore. "We are pleased to have this opportunity."

Funded through energy and operational cost savings, the project is expected to save WCPSS more than $690,000 annually over the 15-year contract term. Project ECMs include LED lighting system improvements, domestic water conversion, Building Automation System (BAS) upgrades, Variable Air Volume (VAV) air handling unit upgrades, boiler system replacement, pumping system upgrades, cooling tower Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs), demand control ventilation upgrades and air handling unit replacements. At completion the project is expected to reduce WCPSS energy usage by 7,209,000 kWh annually.

“We are delighted to partner with the Wake County Public School System in support of their commitment to energy conservation while redirecting funds for much needed upgrades and the modernization of facilities,” said David J. Anderson, Executive Vice President and Director of Ameresco. “In addition to a more energy- and cost-efficient operation, the district will benefit from improved classroom and teaching environments.”

Ameresco’s services for the contract include project development engineering, ESPC project modeling, ECM detailed design and engineering, project construction management, equipment and systems start-up and commissioning, post-construction monitoring, energy rebate application management, energy savings measurement and verification, and training of School staff on all installed equipment and systems.

About Wake County Public School System

The Wake County Public School System (WCPSS) is a public-school district located in Wake County, North Carolina. With more than 160,000 students enrolled in 187 schools as of the 2018-2019 school year, it is the largest public-school district in North Carolina and the 15th largest district in the United States. For more information visit https://www.wcpss.net/.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

The announcement of a customer’s entry into a project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall project backlog. This project was included in our previously reported contracted backlog as of March 31, 2019.