BigCommerce and Ordergroove Partner to Deliver Subscription Experiences for Enterprise Brands and Retailers

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigCommerce, the leading SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced a partnership with Ordergroove, the leader in relationship commerce, to give enterprise-level merchants a better way to establish deeper relationships with customers. Through this partnership, enterprise merchants on the BigCommerce platform will be able to better accommodate and anticipate their customers’ repurchasing experience, resulting in a more effective way to secure ongoing customer relationships.

Using Ordergroove’s Relationship Commerce Cloud™ platform tightly integrated with BigCommerce, merchants can offer a wide range of recurring revenue programs, including subscriptions, SMS reordering, memberships, and committed programs. Furthermore, Ordergroove’s Anticipate AI™ engine, coupled with deep data insights and consumer expertise, delivers the ability to match incentives and the timing of offers to individual consumer needs. With these capabilities and more, BigCommerce customers can earn more lifetime value (LTV) from the customers they have worked hard to acquire and have access to the engine that has helped a majority of Ordergroove customers achieve a greater than 60% incremental revenue boost1.

“Fortune 2000 brands trust Ordergroove to transform their shopping experiences from transactional to recurring, and as such, we’re committed to helping retailers bring these programs to market in a way that complements their existing investments in commerce technology,” said Greg Alvo, CEO at Ordergroove. “Through this partnership with BigCommerce, enterprise merchants will now have access to the turnkey and market-tested enterprise scalability of both organizations to enhance their brands.”

“Online subscriptions have become a primary strategy used by brands to cement long-term customer relationships and differentiate their direct-to-consumer shopping experience. By integrating Ordergroove, we equip BigCommerce merchants with the market-leading enterprise solution for product-based subscriptions,” said Brent Bellm, CEO at BigCommerce.

For more information about how you can take advantage of this partnership, visit: www.bigcommerce.com/apps/ordergroove.

1 “The Power Behind Subscription Services.” Ordergroove. April 2019.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce is the world’s leading SaaS ecommerce platform for established and rapidly-growing businesses. Combining enterprise functionality, an open architecture and app ecosystem, and market-leading performance, BigCommerce enables businesses to grow online sales with 80% less cost, time and complexity than on-premise software. BigCommerce powers B2B and B2C ecommerce for more than 60,000 stores, 2,000+ mid-market businesses, 30 Fortune 1000 companies and industry-leading brands, including Assurant, Ben & Jerry’s, Paul Mitchell, Skullcandy, Sony and Toyota. For more information, visit www.bigcommerce.com.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

About Ordergroove

Ordergroove helps brands and omnichannel retailers grow recurring revenue - shifting consumer interactions from one-and-done transactions to ongoing, highly profitable relationships - with successful subscription, reorder and membership programs. The company's unique combination of powerful technology, machine learning and analytics, and unmatched consumer expertise helps top retailers and brands like Walmart, illy, L'Oréal, KIND Snacks, Nestlé and others transform their retail experiences across every channel and thrive within the constantly shifting retail landscape. Ordergroove is headquartered in New York, NY. For information visit www.ordergroove.com.