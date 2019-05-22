New Fluid Dispensing Guide for Stock Lubrication and Metal Stamping from Nordson EFD

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nordson EFD, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN), the world’s leading precision fluid dispensing systems manufacturer, has released a new solutions guide for stock lubrication and metal stamping.

The Stock Lubrication Solutions Guide is an overview of how Nordson EFD’s MicroCoat® lubrication system provides more consistent oil coverage and significantly reduces oil waste by up to 90%. By doing so the system quickly pays for itself by extending tool life and reducing oil usage, thus lowering waste disposal costs.

In the guide, eight MicroCoat customers share application details that illustrate the benefits of the system’s Low Volume Low Pressure (LVLP) technology. Each customer has a different application with different problems to solve.

“Our MicroCoat system is truly the first stock lubrication system to provide consistent oil coverage without overspray,” said Claude Bergeron, product line manager of valves at Nordson EFD. “Customers using these systems report tremendous savings due to longer tool life, reduced oil usage, and cleaner work environments.”

Lower degreasing costs, reduced emissions, fewer rejected lots, eliminated pressroom mist, and lower waste disposal costs are additional benefits mentioned by MicroCoat customers in the new guide.

Watch this MicroCoat overview video for more information and application examples or visit us on the web at nordsonefd.com/MicroCoat. Contact us by email at info@nordsonefd.com or call +1 401.431.7000 or 800.556.3484.

