FileMaker, Inc., Releases Enhanced Workplace Innovation Platform for Custom App Creation

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today FileMaker, Inc., announced the release of the FileMaker 18 Platform, the latest version of its leading Workplace Innovation Platform. The release features a range of enhancements from an improved user interface to a larger offering of security controls.

“The newest version of the FileMaker Platform helps you tackle your biggest challenges at work,” said Ann Monroe, VP of worldwide marketing and customer success at FileMaker, Inc. “Building on our proven platform by adding new security, UI, and scripting enhancements, we empower problem solvers in any role to use the FileMaker Workplace Innovation Platform, and tap into our ecosystem of development partners, templates, training offerings, and events, to bring their ideas to life.”

More than 50 thousand companies, from small and medium-sized businesses to Fortune Global 500 firms, use the FileMaker Platform to quickly and easily create custom apps to solve their unique challenges and drive growth. While custom apps built on the FileMaker Platform can be deployed on any device, the new release aims to make development and integration more seamless and powerful than ever before.

“I could never have dreamed we could create a sophisticated app in-house within such a short time frame,” said Martin Clapp, a FileMaker Developer at Wood Fruitticher. “It is not a pat on my back, but instead a testament to FileMaker.”

Learn more about the FileMaker 18 Platform: https://www.filemaker.com/r/whats-new

New features include:

New user interface for importing data — More easily map imported source data to FileMaker fields using the new Import Field Mapping dialog box. Use type ahead instead of drag and drop for greater efficiency. And specify custom delimiters when importing certain file types.

— More easily map imported source data to FileMaker fields using the new Import Field Mapping dialog box. Use type ahead instead of drag and drop for greater efficiency. And specify custom delimiters when importing certain file types. File-based script steps — Create scripts that read, write, and manage external data files to write log files or export data in a custom format. Replaces the need for many file-based plug-ins.

— Create scripts that read, write, and manage external data files to write log files or export data in a custom format. Replaces the need for many file-based plug-ins. New managed security access — This new privilege set allows developers to offload account access management to other team members without needing to provide full access to any other parts of the file.

— This new privilege set allows developers to offload account access management to other team members without needing to provide full access to any other parts of the file. Manage Security dialog box — The streamlined Manage Security dialog box allows you to be more efficient in managing access to your custom apps.

— The streamlined Manage Security dialog box allows you to be more efficient in managing access to your custom apps. Startup restoration — FileMaker files are now automatically recoverable after a hardware or software crash. The restoration log in FileMaker Server validates database entries when a file is first opened, before client access, and if the file had not been properly closed.

— FileMaker files are now automatically recoverable after a hardware or software crash. The restoration log in FileMaker Server validates database entries when a file is first opened, before client access, and if the file had not been properly closed. Platform parity — The FileMaker Cloud for AWS 1.18 code base supports all of the new features in the FileMaker 18 Platform.

Pricing and Availability

FileMaker 18 is Immediately available at https://www.filemaker.com/r/store. Pricing begins at $15 USD per user per month.

About FileMaker, Inc.

FileMaker, Inc., is an Apple subsidiary that makes the FileMaker Platform, a Workplace Innovation Platform for teams of a few to a few hundred who are stuck in a work rut that neither appliance apps nor enterprise systems help them escape. By making powerful technologies accessible to everyone, the FileMaker Platform quickly solves unique problems — even as they change. Today there are more than 1 million users under active subscription. The FileMaker Platform is available in 16 languages.

© 2019 FileMaker, Inc. All rights reserved. FileMaker, FileMaker Cloud, FileMaker Go and the file folder logo are registered trademarks of FileMaker, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. FileMaker WebDirect is a trademark of FileMaker, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.