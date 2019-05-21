Diamond Crystal Brands Introduces Clean Label Creamers

SAVANNAH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diamond Crystal Brands® partnered with Lakeland Dairies® to launch and distribute an innovative product – Milk In A Stick in U.S. foodservice channels. Milk In A Stick offers customers a line of clean coffee creamers made with fully traceable 100-percent pure milk.

Milk In A Stick is a no-additive, shelf stable creamer in an innovative portion control stick. This product offers many advantages over coffee creamer cups. The clean label is healthful and has one ingredient, pure and simple. The sticks are easy-to-open, pour and use. No refrigeration is required. The slender package design is strong and flexible offering significant space savings.

“We listened to our customers and continue to develop solutions to overcome the challenges of offering hot beverage service,” said Paul Chmielewski, International Sales and Marketing Manager at Lakeland Dairies. “Milk In A Stick offers a convenient option without the hassle or waste associated with fresh milk. It takes up less space with its slim design.”

TGI Fridays® became one of the first national chains to offer Milk In A Stick in over 500 restaurants in the U.S.

“We partnered with Lakeland Dairies to offer something exciting. This is a game-changing portion control creamer with its clean label ingredient. It’s a great fit and adds to our extensive portfolio of products for the growing beverage occasion,” said Steve Cohn, Director of Marketing at Diamond Crystal Brands. “We are ecstatic industry leader TGI Fridays sees the value Milk In A Stick provides. It’s a coffee creamer with a pulse on changing consumer tastes.”

These 10-milliliter minimally-packaged, clean-ingredient beverage enhancers used primarily to flavor coffee and tea are being sold in the U.S. through foodservice, convenience and office coffee service distributors everywhere. Available now in bulk 240-count cases of Creamer, Whole Milk and Reduced Fat Milk to please a wide range of hot beverage consumers.

For more information or a sample of Milk In A Stick, click here.

About Diamond Crystal Brands

Diamond Crystal Brands, an industry leader in food, beverage and portion control packaging solutions in foodservice, partnered with Lakeland Dairies in December 2017 to distribute Milk In A Stick in foodservice in the U.S. Based in historic Savannah, GA, Diamond Crystal Brands is a premier company specializing in right-size packaging, wet and dry-blended products and custom printing. Their product portfolio includes brands such as Café Delight, Chef’s Companion and Flavor Fresh as well as licensed properties. A company known for consistent quality, service, flexibility and innovation.

About Lakeland Dairies

Lakeland Dairies is a cooperative based in Ireland with over 120 years of heritage. Collecting milk from cows grazing on lush, green pastures from more than 3,200 family farms, Lakeland Dairies supplies a wide range of dairy products to 70 countries.

About TGI Fridays

In 1965, TGI Fridays opened its first location in New York City. More than 50 years later, Fridays comprises more than 800 restaurants in 60 countries offering high-quality, authentic American food and legendary drinks backed by genuine service. Bringing people together to socialize and celebrate the spirit of “Friday” is core to our promise that “In Here, It’s Always Friday®”