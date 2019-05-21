DEFY - The First Performance Drink for CBD Officially Launches in Denver

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This morning, DEFY makes history in Denver, officially launching the first CBD infused performance drink to the US. DEFY founders Beau Wehrle, CEO, and Megan Bushell, COO, hosted local media along with a detailed and personal interview by Broncos fan favorite, Dave Logan of iHeartMedia with Pro Football Hall of Famer and DEFY founding partner Terrell Davis.

DEFY has positioned themselves as a gamechanger for those looking to restore and replenish post training. While the potential of CBD is still being uncovered, DEFY has taken important steps in developing state of the art technology that ensures the highest-quality CBD bioavailability – making it the premium CBD performance drink in the market.

“The sheer power of CBD to help the body recover and perform is unprecedented. We believe CBD is the most transformative ingredient to emerge this decade. We’ve spent years developing the right formulation that tastes great and delivers immediate benefit. We will continue to invest in the strongest Scientific Advisory Board and work with suppliers that have been at the forefront of CBD research. DEFY will also carry the CBD banner for professional athletics, advocating for its formal adoption and acceptance,” said Wehrle, DEFY’s CEO.

Davis, a football legend, has become an evangelist for the industry and is a Forbes contributor journaling about the benefits of CBD. Additionally, Davis is actively petitioning the league and offering support to identify the right study protocols that may eventually lead to adoption and integration. His personal story is an exceptional one – from migraine mitigation to swifter recovery and an anxiety-free life – a story echoed by millions of CBD enthusiasts today. DEFY was developed to enhance performance but to also deliver the many health benefits of CBD to the general public.

Davis expressed that CBD would have impacted his retirement. “If CBD were available to us when I was in the league, I have no doubt my career would have been extended. Injury and daily recovery are an obvious part of professional athletics. My hope is that with CBD’s growing awareness, the right studies will help influence accepted use for professional athletes. We’re at the forefront of one of the biggest movements in health.”

DEFY’s formulation is based on hydration, electrolytes, taste and the quick replacement of vital nutrients. The formulation of 20mg/bottle is also purposeful, providing the optimal amount of performance-spectrum CBD for individuals and athletes of all sizes. (It is important to note that bodily absorption is different for each person.)

DEFY has a proprietary blend of performance spectrum hemp extract along with essential vitamins and minerals designed to help restore and revitalize your body. DEFY places a tremendous amount of weight on research and development, compliance by our suppliers and vendors to ensure rigorous quality standards for the product line are met. DEFY’s proprietary performance spectrum hemp extract delivery mechanisms are designed to maximize bioavailability.

DEFY is about defying ALL limitations. As a key sponsor for the Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports team for this year’s Indianapolis 500 and through the 2019 season, DEFY wished drivers Hinchliffe and Ericsson luck before the race. During qualifiers on Saturday, an early crash nearly took champion driver Hinchcliffe out of the race. By Sunday, they were back up and running, defying expectations and locking in a spot for the upcoming iconic race. The DEFY logo rides proudly on the car.

DEFY is available at www.drinkdefy.com

BOILERPLATE

DEFY is located in Denver, CO. In 2017, Terrell Davis first used hemp extract to recover after a workout—and it changed his life. Through it, he was able to recover faster between workouts and achieve a level of locked-in focus that helped him defy the challenges that hold athletes back: his injury history, his overworked muscles and the deteriorating effects of age. Inspired to share these benefits with all athletes, Terrell and his team embarked on a mission to launch DEFY.

DEFY is the world’s first mainstream hemp extract performance beverage built specifically for athletes. Formulated to aid in rapid muscle fiber recovery and clear-headed, hyper-focused training, DEFY delivers naturally derived performance, recovery and rejuvenation for every kind of athlete. And with research still only scratching the surface of hemp extract’s potential, we’re only just beginning to DEFY the Everyday.