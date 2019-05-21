Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Airbus A350-900 Aircraft to Sichuan Airlines

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL; “ALC”) announced the delivery of one new Airbus A350-900 aircraft on long-term lease to Sichuan Airlines. Featuring Trent XWB-84 engines, this A350-900 is the first ALC A350-900 to deliver to an airline in China. The aircraft is from ALC’s order book with Airbus and joins eight Airbus aircraft currently on lease from ALC to Sichuan Airlines for a total of nine aircraft.

“Sichuan Airlines is a loyal long-term customer of ALC and we are pleased to be leasing our new A350-900 to the airline,” said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. “This significant delivery further strengthens our close relationship and we are confident this new widebody aircraft will complement the airline’s current fleet operations, adding technological and innovative advancements that will bring a whole new experience to Sichuan’s offerings.”

“We are very pleased to announce this new A350-900 delivery to our distinguished customer, Sichuan Airlines,” said Jie Chen, Air Lease Corporation’s Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Asia. “ALC is proud to introduce the airline to the A350-900 and pioneer modernizing the airline’s long-haul fleet to maximize Sichuan Airlines’ fleet operations and global growth.”

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California, that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. For more information, visit ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com.

About Sichuan Airlines

Sichuan Airlines Co., Ltd. is a regional airline headquartered on the grounds of Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, Sichuan, in China. Sichuan Airlines serves 108 destinations in 16 countries across Asia, Europe and Australia, including long-haul overseas routes to Vancouver, Melbourne, and Los Angeles, but operates many scheduled domestic flights out of Chengdu Shuangliu Airport and Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport.