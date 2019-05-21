GILLIG Battery Electric Bus Unveiled

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GILLIG LLC and Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced today that the GILLIG zero-emission battery electric bus, powered by Cummins, is now available.

“As the leading provider of American-built buses, GILLIG is excited to expand our portfolio by offering the market’s most comprehensive battery electric bus solution. This best-in-class bus is designed on our proven Low Floor platform, which offers the highest-quality, most reliable bus while retaining fleet commonality,” said Derek Maunus, GILLIG President and CEO. “With more than 200 years of combined experience, GILLIG and Cummins have a long history of collaborating to adopt new technologies and innovate power solutions for transit applications. This new offering is continued evidence of our commitment to do so.”

The zero-emission battery electric bus incorporates the Cummins electrified powertrain, which features remote diagnostics and over-the-air connectivity and is backed by Cummins’ unparalleled support network and service training programs. The bus initially incorporates the standard 444 kWh battery capacity (six packs) and supports charging interoperability via industry standards. Variants will include a 35’ version and opportunity charging.

“Cummins is incredibly proud to bring a best-in-class fully electric bus solution to market with GILLIG,” said Julie Furber, Vice President-Electrified Power, Cummins. “Our Battery Electric System is another example of Cummins unrelenting commitment to quality, dependable products. We’re deeply committed to understanding our customers and their unique needs and providing market-leading solutions that enable their success.”

GILLIG is taking orders for the Cummins-powered battery electric bus. Sales inquiries for the bus can be directed to sales@gillig.com.

About GILLIG LLC

GILLIG is the leading manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses in the United States. GILLIG offers a portfolio of clean energy propulsions ranging from battery electric and diesel to natural gas and hybrid electric, all designed on the proven GILLIG Low Floor platform to maximize fleet commonality. Since 1890, our dedicated employees have been supporting customers and delivering on promises to improve quality of life through transformative mass transit solutions. From initial design through final assembly, each GILLIG bus is designed and built by American workers in Livermore, California, who are committed to building and supporting the safest and most reliable transit buses in the United States. GILLIG buses are known for their unmatched quality and have earned their reputation as the lowest-cost buses to maintain and operate. Our products help reduce congestion, contribute to a cleaner environment and provide mobility to all. GILLIG is also proud to create American jobs and recycle tax dollars back into the community to further support public transportation. Further information about GILLIG can be found at www.gillig.com.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business units that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel and natural gas engines to hybrid and electric platforms, as well as related technologies, including battery systems, fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions and electrical power generation systems. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.A.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 62,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves customers in approximately 190 countries and territories through a network of approximately 600 company-owned and independent distributor locations and over 7,600 dealer locations and earned about $2.1 billion on sales of $23.8 billion in 2018. See how Cummins is powering a world that’s Always On by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/always-on. Follow Cummins on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cummins and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/cumminsinc.