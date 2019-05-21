Avatar Integrated Systems Physical Implementation Tool Certified on TSMC 7nm FinFET Process

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avatar Integrated Systems, a leader in next generation physical design solutions, today announced that its Aprisa™ place & route solution has been certified on TSMC’s industry-leading 7-nanometer (nm) FinFET technology. Aprisa completed a rigorous certification process to meet the 7nm design rules and requirements.

Through close collaboration with TSMC, Avatar implemented many innovative features for 7nm enablement. These enhancements in Aprisa enable customers to take advantage of performance, power and area benefits of the advanced process node and achieve early design success and accelerating time-to-market.

“Our innovative physical design tools enable the delivery of leading-edge designs to the market faster with greater confidence,” said Ping San Tzeng, CTO, Avatar Integrated Systems. “The certification of Aprisa by TSMC ensures our product’s readiness to deliver designs on TSMC’s industry-leading 7nm process technology.”

“Our close collaboration with Avatar results in delivery of certified physical design solutions for our mutual customers,” said Suk Lee, senior director of Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “Together we are helping our customers successfully design and deliver the next-generation electronic products.”

Avatar Integrated Systems is a member of TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP), a comprehensive design technology infrastructure that encompasses all critical IC implementation areas to reduce design barriers and improve first-time silicon success.

About Avatar Integrated Systems

Avatar Integrated Systems is a leading software company in the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry focused on Physical Design Implementation. The company's products enable integrated circuit (IC) designers to create semiconductor chips, which enable today's electronic devices, such as smartphones, computers, internet equipment, IoT wearables, etc. Avatar's products are built on the proven technologies acquired from ATopTech, Inc. Avatar Integrated Systems is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif. with subsidiaries and offices in Taiwan, India, Japan, and Korea. The company continues to serve global customers with cutting-edge digital place and route technology and closely partners with customers to reach their design successes. For more information visit: www.avatar-da.com.

