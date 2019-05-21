Blackstone Resources AG: Strategic Alliance in Lithium

BAAR, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blackstone Resources AG (SWX: BLS; STU: 4BR, FRA: 4BR, BEB: 4BR) (“Blackstone”) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Blackstone Resources Chile SpA, Santiago de Chile, has signed and entered an agreement to define an exclusive strategic alliance with a national partner to explore its mining concessions for possible lithium resources. These concessions are in the region of Tarapaca, Chile and near other widely known Lithium resources.

We are evaluating the different possibilities of the technical analysis of geophysics to research the potential of these concessions. In addition we will define the different development stages for these projects within the next months and the time frame.

The Company intend to make the necessary exploration and development as soon as possible. A possible extensive development is planned to be done with other potential industrial partners in North America, Europe and Asia.

The management is very excited to have achieved this result in which we see a very huge potential. We are also presently looking into other investment possibilities in Chile in order to develop other concessions or to trade Lithium with local partners in the very near future.

Blackstone Resources AG

Blackstone Resources is a Swiss Holding Company, with its legal domicile in Baar, Kanton Zug and is concentrating on the battery metals market as primary metals. In addition, it sets up, develops and manages refineries used for gold and battery metals. It offers direct exposure to the battery metal revolution that is being driven by the demand of electric vehicles that need vast quantities of these metals. These include cobalt, manganese, molybdenum, graphite and lithium. In addition, Blackstone Resources has started a research programme on new battery technologies.

