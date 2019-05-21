Ledger Vault to Provide Custody Solution for Voyager’s Crypto Trading Platform

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. ("Voyager") (TSXV: VYGR; Pink Sheets: VYGVF, Borse Frankfurt UCD2), through its subsidiary, Voyager Digital, LLC, the licensed and regulated crypto asset brokerage, today announced it will utilize Ledger Vault’s multi-authorization cryptocurrency wallet management solution.

Voyager will integrate Ledger Vault's state-of-the-art asset management system into its crypto trading platform to increase the security of its crypto holdings. Ledger Vault provides the technology infrastructure for firms to completely manage and control their cryptocurrencies, allowing firms to securely store and instantly trade their digital assets.

Voyager CEO Steve Ehrlich said, “Security is at the heart of everything we do as a crypto company. Ledger Vault ensures best-in-class security of our customer assets on the Voyager platform without compromising the speed and liquidity they’ve come to expect from Voyager. It's also a crucial step in our efforts to deliver crypto wallet transfers.”

Ethos, a Voyager company, utilizing Bedrock, its enterprise blockchain application, will programmatically create unique addresses for Voyager customers who request to deposit cryptocurrency to their Voyager account. The assets customers transfer to these addresses will be held in Voyager’s secure crypto custody solution, powered by Ledger, and will be available to users of the Voyager app to trade as soon as the blockchain transaction is confirmed.

“From our very first conversations with Voyager, it was clear that keeping their customers’ assets safe is their top priority,” said Demetrios Skalkotos, Global Head of Ledger Vault. “By incorporating Ledger Vault’s technology, Voyager is sending a clear message to their community that they do not compromise when it comes to security. Ledger Vault is fluid, providing Voyager cold level security with the ability to become hot in a matter of seconds all through one secure interface.”

Many crypto traders have utilized Ledger as an extremely secure mechanism to protect their assets and can now have confidence that this same security is being leveraged for the majority of assets under management with Voyager. With Ledger’s solution, Voyager and Ethos will provide a secure, liquid, end-to-end crypto asset management platform that works at scale for a global audience.

About Voyager Digital

Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd., publicly listed on the TSX.V under the symbol VYGR, through its US subsidiaries Voyager Digital Holdings Inc. (“VDH”) and Voyager Digital, LLC is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. VDH offers investors best execution, data, wallet and custody services through its institutional-grade open architecture platform. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Voyager is registered with FinCen. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com.

Disclaimer: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release

About Ledger Vault

Ledger Vault is a core business unit of Ledger, a leader in security for cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications. Leveraging Ledger’s industry-leading and independently-certified security technology, the Ledger Vault provides information technology infrastructure for financial institutions to securely control their crypto assets with a multi-authorization self-custody management solution. With a global team of more than 200 professionals, Ledger develops a variety of products and services that safeguard crypto assets for individuals, companies and connected devices. Founded in 2014, the company has offices in Paris, New York, Hong Kong and San Francisco.

For more information about the Ledger Vault, please visit www.ledger.com/pages/ledger-vault.

