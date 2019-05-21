InfiniteIO Joins Western Digital’s Technology Alliance Partner Program to Simplify and Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Storage at Enterprise Scale

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InfiniteIO, the leader in making hybrid cloud storage simple and fast, today announced that it is joining Western Digital’s Technology Alliance Partner Program to offer enterprise customers a compatible hybrid-cloud file metadata management solution with Western Digital’s ActiveScale™ object storage system.

When combined together, the validated InfiniteIO solution with Western Digital ActiveScale helps customers and partners improve hybrid-cloud storage performance and utilization at scale, with minimal impact to existing user workflows. Organizations can use InfiniteIO to easily identify and intelligently migrate petabytes of inactive data from on-premises NAS systems to large-scale hybrid clouds based on the ActiveScale cloud object storage system, saving millions of dollars in storage costs. In the process, users can also improve the performance and extend the lifecycle of existing NAS systems by offloading metadata management to InfiniteIO.

InfiniteIO’s unique approach to real-time analytics and metadata management makes hybrid cloud storage simple and fast by ensuring information flows to the people and applications that need it the most. InfiniteIO responds to file metadata, which can comprise up to 90 percent of all storage requests, directly from the network, to immediately improve performance for existing on-premises, private cloud or public cloud storage. Simultaneously, InfiniteIO automatically moves inactive or cold files to anywhere in the hybrid cloud to maximize cost savings and extend investments in private cloud storage.

Working with Western Digital and InfiniteIO, customers and reseller partners can experience dramatic performance gains and greater capacity in primary storage and cost-effective utilization of enterprise-class cloud storage, without making changes to existing enterprise users, applications or storage systems. InfiniteIO slashes storage costs by up to 80 percent and increases performance by up to 50 times compared to legacy storage, while enabling customers to seamlessly tier inactive, or cold data, to ActiveScale private-cloud storage at enterprise scale.

“ActiveScale’s cloud object storage system helps organizations respond to unprecedented, unstructured data growth with a cost-effective, scalable solution,” said Mark Cree, CEO of InfiniteIO. “InfiniteIO takes ActiveScale environments even further by increasing the value of nearly limitless private cloud capacity, improving application performance and speeding the adoption of hybrid cloud, all without disrupting their customers’ workflows.”

“InfiniteIO and ActiveScale together address the challenges of exponential data growth and enterprise cloud management by delivering a highly-scalable private cloud storage system at the fraction of the cost of tier-one storage,” said Stefaan Vervaet, senior director of Solutions & Alliances, Western Digital’s Data Center Systems business unit. “InfiniteIO simplifies hybrid cloud management by ensuring that all files, no matter how frequently accessed, are transparently available to end users, while helping to control storage costs and reign in rapid data growth.”

Live Webinar: InfiniteIO and Western Digital Reveal the Secrets of Hybrid Cloud Storage. Join this live webinar on June 13 at 9am CDT with product experts from Western Digital and InfiniteIO to learn how to optimize storage performance and cost savings with minimal changes to existing users, apps or storage.

Additional information: Western Digital and InfiniteIO Solution Brief

About InfiniteIO

InfiniteIO makes hybrid cloud storage simple and fast, ensuring information flows to people and applications that need it most, without disruption. Based in Austin, Texas, InfiniteIO provides real-time insights to analyze, optimize and scale capacity and performance throughout the hybrid cloud for global enterprises, research organizations and media companies. InfiniteIO offers customers and partners the fastest way to implement a hybrid cloud strategy and maximize the value of cloud storage. Learn more at www.infinite.io or follow the company on Twitter @infiniteio and LinkedIn.

Western Digital and ActiveScale are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries.