Checkr Sets New Trust & Safety Standard with Integrated Identity Verification and Background Check Solution

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Checkr, the leading provider of modern and compliant background checks, today has announced the development of Checkr Connect IDV, along with partnerships that integrate document ID verification and facial biometrics technology from Onfido and Berbix. Checkr Connect IDV is the industry’s first flexible, unified Identity Verification and Background Check solution, which allows businesses to combine their choice of identity verification vendors such as Onfido with AI-powered background checks from Checkr on the same platform to mitigate identity fraud.

“ Every business today faces increased risk from identity fraud, and traditional anti-fraud methods are falling behind the capabilities of sophisticated bad actors,” said Lydia Varmazis, VP of Product at Checkr. “ We designed Checkr Connect IDV to make it simple for our customers to add identity verification into their hiring workflows, allowing them to elevate their trust and safety programs.”

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, more than 17 million identities are stolen in the United States annually. Until Checkr Connect IDV, it has been difficult, expensive, and time-consuming for businesses to include identity verifications into their trust and safety programs due to complex integrations, manual processes, and poor candidate experiences. Checkr Connect IDV addresses the need for mitigating identity fraud while ensuring a smooth candidate onboarding process for high-volume and high-velocity employers and on-demand marketplaces.

“ Trust is a fundamental building block of today's sharing and traditional economies,” said Arun Sundararajan, NYU professor and author of The Sharing Economy. “ Advances in how we verify a person's identity, background, and intent are paramount to combating the growing issue of identity fraud, keeping platforms safe for legitimate users, and promoting a more equitable digital society.”

Checkr Connect IDV enables candidates to provide their information and execute background check disclosure and authorization forms, capture photos of the front and back of their ID, and submit a selfie in one simple workflow. Onfido’s ID verification technology conducts the biometric match with the selfie and ID photo image, validates the ID for integrity, and flags potential fraud. Checkr Connect IDV then matches ID verification data with information submitted for the background check. Customers can set up whether they would like the ID verification process to run in parallel or as a prerequisite for a background check.

“ Identity verification and background checks are becoming increasingly important in our digital society and an essential step for every company that wants to grow its customer base or workforce,” said Husayn Kassai, CEO and Co-founder at Onfido. “ By embedding our identity verification technology within Checkr’s platform, we can now offer customers what they have been asking for, a strong, seamless solution for their end-users. And that’s a shared priority for both Checkr and Onfido.”

Now, businesses can minimize risk, protect their brand, and focus their candidate screening budget and resources on validated candidates, which allows them to improve trust and safety across the board. With Checkr Connect IDV, businesses can realize time and cost savings in their onboarding process, from increased automation and turn-key, pre-built integrations between leading identity verification providers and Checkr.

Checkr Connect IDV will be available in Fall 2019.

About Checkr

Checkr’s mission is to build a fairer future by improving understanding of the past. Our platform makes it easy for thousands of customers to hire millions of people every year at the speed of the gig economy. Using Checkr’s advanced background check technology, companies of all sizes can better understand the dynamics of the changing workforce, bring transparency and fairness to their hiring, and ultimately build a better future for workers. For more information please visit: checkr.com.

About Onfido

Onfido is building the new identity standard for the internet. Our AI-based technology assesses whether a user’s government-issued ID is genuine or fraudulent and then compares it against their facial biometrics. That’s how we give companies like Revolut, Zipcar, and Bitstamp the assurance they need to onboard customers remotely and securely. Our mission is to create a more open world, where identity is the key to access. Recognized as a global leader in artificial intelligence for identity verification, we’re backed by Salesforce Ventures, SBI Investment, M12 (Microsoft) Ventures, and others. With 240 technologists spread across 6 countries, we’ve raised over $100m in funding and power verification for 1,500 customers.

About Berbix

Berbix makes it easy to verify photo IDs online. Their instant ID checks provide platforms with reliable ways to verify age, fight chargebacks, enhance KYC, and deter marketplace fraud. Founded by the former product and engineering leaders for Trust & Safety at Airbnb and backed by Y Combinator and Initialized Capital, Berbix sits at the intersection of identity and fraud. They take an industry-specific approach to help customers customize and control the way they fight fraud through scalable hosted tools.