Life Image and Bialogics Analytics Partner to Enable Provider Organizations to Optimize Operations, Interoperability

NEWTON, Mass. & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Life Image, the world's largest global network for sharing clinical and imaging data that is powered by industry leading interoperability standards, and Bialogics Analytics, a leading provider of business intelligence analytics, today announced they have formed a strategic partnership that will streamline access to analytics of medical imaging in order to help provider organizations enhance operational and financial performance, and improve patient satisfaction.

Based in Toronto, Bialogics is a Canadian company who shares a similar mission with Life Image to eliminate data silos and democratize data through interoperability using common standards. Developed over eight years with industry partners and healthcare clients, Bialogics’ analytical platform is a vendor-agnostic analytical platform for medical imaging that is easily integrated into existing hospital systems. Through this partnership, the Bialogics analytical tool is being offered to Life Image’s large global network of hospital and health systems to help organizations gather data from mission-critical clinical systems isolated within hospitals, physician practices and regional infrastructures. Data that is typically locked up in individual applications include admissions, discharge, transfer, order entry, pharmacy, laboratory, digital imaging and medical records.

“Without question, the way imaging data has been collected and managed has advanced significantly. This data represents a treasure trove of information that is of significant strategic value that, until recently, has been untapped due to structure, format, and interoperability challenges,” said Jeff Vachon, President, Bialogics. “Through this partnership, Life Image customers can use the Bialogics data engine to capture data flowing from common standards such as DICOM, HL7, XML and FHIR. Implementation does not require complex interfaces or integrations, saving time and resources with an immediate ROI. Users can perform analysis from their desktop without the need to request and wait months for IT-driven reports.”

As a result of the partnership, Life Image customers are able to analyze their entire operation, including image management, procedure management, practice management, and in-depth workflow analysis. Healthcare organizations, in turn, can use the information to be more efficient and effective in providing care to patients. For example, providers can optimize procedure times to increase overall efficiency, improve scheduling and productivity, decrease patient wait time and length of office stay, expedite patient treatment plans, increase utilization of modality assets, and, potentially, increase throughput and billing revenue.

“There is a growing emphasis across healthcare on prescriptive analytics, as more users want to be able to embed analytics into key processes and patient care management systems. This trend is driving both Life Image and Bialogics to continue pursuing our shared mission: democratizing data and improving interoperability,” said Matthew Michela, President and CEO, Life Image. “Partnering with Bialogics is an effective way for us to leverage the power of the Life Image network and infuse it with Bialogics’ market-leading analytics tools to help organizations improve their clinical and operational workflows and deliver the highest quality care possible.”

About Bialogics Analytics

Bialogics Analytics provides fully interoperable and innovative data transformation solutions for healthcare providers and industry partners that support the data management requirements for the emerging markets of AI, ML and Business Intelligence. Bialogics AI-Ready, Business Intelligence Platform, has been developed in collaboration with healthcare clients and business partners, we set out to build a true vendor agnostic platform for Medical Imaging Administrators and Physicians, incorporating a comprehensive tool-set to measure and improve patient access to diagnostic imaging, procedural appropriateness performance management and operational cost and efficiencies. The pursuit of our vision has resulted in a unique data engine designed to support business intelligence, AI, and Machine Learning applications – simple, cost-effective, and powerful. For more information please visit: www.bialogics.com

About Life Image

With its beginnings in medical image exchange, Life Image now orchestrates the flow of any and all clinical information across the patient’s journey, in real time, to help care teams and researchers make informed decisions. Founded in 2008, Life Image has spent the past decade innovating and building an interoperable network ecosystem connecting hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceuticals, medical device, telehealth and EHRs. Today, the Life Image network connects over 1,500 facilities in the United States and 8,000 affiliated sites, including 8 of the top 10 U.S. hospitals, with 150,000 U.S. providers and 58,000 clinics globally.

For more information about Life Image, please visit: www.lifeimage.com