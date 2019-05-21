Dynatrace Expands Support for Kubernetes

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Software intelligence company Dynatrace, today announced that its open AI engine, Davis™, now provides even smarter and more precise answers and actionable insights about Kubernetes environments. Through automatically ingesting new Kubernetes cluster and node health, and utilization metrics into Davis™ and combining them with the rich, high-fidelity application and transaction data that Dynatrace® already collects, enterprises can create successful Kubernetes deployments, accelerate innovation through DevOps and increase competitiveness by bringing new services to market faster.

New, out-of-the-box Kubernetes dashboards and advanced filtering capabilities allow cloud teams to filter and find the right information quickly, so they can analyze and optimize Kubernetes workloads and manage cluster and node health with ease.

Kubernetes is being widely adopted to accelerate digital transformation and achieve greater agility. But the highly dynamic nature of Kubernetes, and the sprawl of Kubernetes orchestrated cloud native workloads can be problematic for enterprises to manage without real-time visibility and automatic intelligence.

“We anticipated this highly dynamic, hybrid cloud world five years ago and purpose-built our Dynatrace® platform for microservice and container-based environments like Kubernetes,” explains Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management at Dynatrace. “Not only did we figure out how to automatically instrument a Kubernetes environment, both container and container payloads, we can also analyze a Kubernetes orchestrated cloud in real-time with a deterministic AI engine we call Davis™. We did this so that DevOps and IT Operations teams can innovate and automate faster with confidence. Today, we are making Dynatrace even smarter by bringing Kubernetes cluster and node health, and utilization metrics and dashboards into our open platform.”

“Dynatrace works seamlessly with our Kubernetes environment to provide precise answers that help us to innovate faster,” says Felix Gratz, Application Performance Management and System Architecture at Daimler AG. “We adopted Kubernetes because it would help us accelerate time-to-market, and Dynatrace helps us to do just that. Dynatrace is a great solution that automates the monitoring of Kubernetes workloads at scale and provides AI-powered answers, allowing us to focus our efforts on innovation.”

Purpose-built for dynamic, container-based cloud environments, Dynatrace’s software intelligence platform has three critical differentiators that overcome challenges faced by do-it-yourself or traditional monitoring solutions in Kubernetes environments:

1. Automatic - With OneAgent®, Dynatrace automatically configures, and discovers all components of the full stack, including short-lived containers and new services as they spin up. Other solutions require each container to be manually instrumented, which can’t be done and creates microservices and container blind spots.

2. Full stack - Our SmartScape® technology dynamically maps the complete topology of the full stack and its dependencies across the enterprise cloud. This map is continuously updated in real-time to provide a comprehensive view of the infrastructure, the container orchestration, the services, and the applications, including how they are connected, and how they are performing. This is particularly valuable in a highly dynamic environment like Kubernetes.

3. Precise Answers - Our AI engine, Davis™ continually learns what normal performance is, for a Kubernetes cloud environment, processing billions of dependencies in milliseconds. Davis™ provides precise root cause answers to problems, automatic insight into user experience and behavior, and real-time business impact of issues. This enables faster decision making, greater optimization of IT resources, and better business outcomes. The automatic ingestion of Kubernetes cluster and node health, and utilization metrics now makes Davis™ that much smarter.

Today’s news was announced at Dynatrace’s Perform Summit Barcelona, taking place from May 21st – 23rd at The Fairmont Rey Juan Carlos I. During the event, more than 1,200 industry leaders are set to gain insights into how to automate enterprise cloud operations, release better software faster and deliver unrivalled digital experiences.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify enterprise cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With AI and complete automation, our all-in-one platform provides answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying infrastructure and the experience of all users. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace to modernize and automate enterprise cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivaled digital experiences.

