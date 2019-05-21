trivago Hotel Relations Books Talkdesk to Optimize Contact Center

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talkdesk, the cloud contact center for innovative enterprises, today announced trivago Hotel Relations selected Talkdesk as its contact center solutions provider for more than 150 agents. A dedicated sales subsidiary of trivago, a global hotel search platform, trivago Hotel Relations is on a mission to establish strong relationships with hoteliers and industry partners around the world. trivago Hotel Relations is focused on selling innovative tech products to accelerate trivago’s direct business and make hoteliers more successful.

A flexible, configurable and scalable solution was a key differentiator in trivago’s decision to select Talkdesk Enterprise Cloud Contact Center to support its rapidly growing team. trivago needed a single system to improve workflow, integrate with its existing CRM and increase agent efficiency. Talkdesk Intelligent Routing, infused with artificial intelligence (AI) through Talkdesk iQ, will streamline incoming call flow and empower trivago contact center administrators to easily customize inbound routing. Calls are assigned to pre-set language groups, offering callers the option to wait for an agent in their preferred language, receive a call-back, or switch to a different language.

“Talkdesk is simple to use and tailor to our needs which will enable us to streamline our processes, making our agents’ jobs easier,” said Antonia Eversberg, advertiser operations, trivago. “We are confident that with Talkdesk, we will provide our hoteliers a more customized and exceptional customer experience”.

Seamless integration with its existing Salesforce CRM database was another area of need for trivago and crucial to the Talkdesk implementation and transition process. With Talkdesk for Salesforce providing peace of mind that its extensive customer database remained accessible, Trivago agents will now have immediate access to caller information through automatic screen pops, reducing average handle time, caller wait time and improving overall efficiency.

“High-growth companies like trivago Hotel Relations recognize the need for a cloud contact center solution that can scale and innovate at a pace that will drive them forward, rather than slowing them down,” said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer, Talkdesk. “We are pleased to support trivago’s growing customer service and sales organization and look forward to helping it differentiate through superior customer experience.”

