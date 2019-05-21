Google Embeds Kopin Microdisplay in New Glass Enterprise Edition 2

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kopin® Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer of technologies and solutions for wearable devices, today announced that its near eye microdisplay is being utilized by Google in its new Glass Enterprise Edition 2. Kopin was also the microdisplay supplier to Google’s first generation Glass Enterprise Edition.

Glass Enterprise Edition 2 is a wearable computer that fits into the user’s workflow to help them remain engaged and focused on their work. The headset is being used by companies to boost productivity, reduce costs and improve working conditions for employees.

“Google’s vision for Glass in the enterprise takes full advantage of the technology we have built into our near eye microdisplays, including the ultra high brightness that is critical for enterprise environments,” said Dr. John Fan, CEO of Kopin. “We are very pleased to again be partnering with Google as they expand the applications in enterprise with the latest generation of Glass Enterprise Edition. The momentum behind wearable devices is growing as many leading manufacturers are recognizing the efficiency and safety smart glasses bring to employees in factories around the globe.”

“After thoroughly testing and evaluating all of the microdisplays available, we decided to again partner with Kopin due to their industry-leading display technology,” said Jay Kothari, Project lead at Google for Glass. “We looked to leverage the early success of the first edition of Glass Enterprise with the additional speed and clarity in this next generation to expand the markets and industries.”

An employee on a factory floor, warehouse or plant can get handsfree, instant access to information using Glass Enterprise Edition 2. Whether accessing an instruction manual, watching a training video or seeking expertise from a colleague in another country, Glass saves time, increases safety, improves accuracy and reduces costs. The global AR enterprise market is projected to grow to over $30 Billion by 2035 according to Zion Market Research.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and critical components for integration into wearable computing systems for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin’s technology portfolio includes ultra-small displays, optics, speech enhancement technology, voice-interface and hands-free control software, low-power ASICs, and ergonomically designed smart headset reference systems. Kopin’s proprietary components and technology are protected by more than 300 global patents and patents pending. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.