Cybersecurity Expert CEGA Security Named Latin American Value-Added Distributor for Array’s Network Functions Platform

MILPITAS, Calif. & CANCUN, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Array Networks Inc. and CEGA Security, a Mexico-based value-added distributor specializing in cybersecurity, today announced a partnership to deliver its network functions platform and SSL VPN technologies for CEGA Security’s partners and customers throughout Mexico and Latin America. CEGA Security has joined Array’s ASAP partner program, which is designed to provide a smooth transition for Value-Added Resellers (VARs) and Managed Services Providers (MSPs) to new virtualized technologies and business models with stable, recurring revenues.

“At CEGA Security, we have long specialized in offering only top-of-the-line solutions to address the cybersecurity needs of our partners and customers, as well as comprehensive services to support them,” said Xaviero Cervera, CEO of CEGA Security. “Array’s virtualized network and security platform offers our partners and customers an unprecedented means to virtualize and consolidate cryptographic services, SSL VPNs and other security solutions while retaining the performance levels of dedicated appliances and moving to a zero-trust model.”

CEGA Security specializes in integrating both dedicated and virtualized Hardware Security Modules (HSMs), which are widely used throughout the region to meet tax regulations and compliance requirements for electronic invoicing, digital signatures and other digital transformation initiatives. Recent financial system breaches, as well as new legislation by nations within the LATAM region to promote digital identities, have resulted in increasing demand for secure digital transactions.

Array’s AVX Series Network Functions Platforms are purpose-built, multi-tenant virtualized platforms that offer the agility of virtual appliances with the performance of dedicated devices. Each platform can support multiple virtual HSMs, SSL VPNs and other Array, third-party and open-source security virtual appliances, each with dedicated compute, SSL, memory and I/O resources. The AVX Series allows MSPs and VARs like CEGA Security to consolidate multiple security appliances into just one or two rack units, and to create innovative security service offerings that support service-level agreements.

“CEGA Security is well known throughout the LATAM region as an experienced, knowledgeable and service-oriented value-added distributor, and we’re excited to welcome them to the Array ASAP program,” said Mike Stewart, regional director for Array Networks. “The AVX Series platform opens up opportunities for the CEGA Security team to address the pressing need for cybersecurity in the region, not only to meet regulatory and compliance requirements, but also to expand the zero-trust concept to new industries and markets.”

Array and CEGA Security will be exhibiting the AVX Series and other cybersecurity technologies at the Infosecurity Mexico trade show and exposition, held May 22 through 23 at the Centro Citibanamex in Mexico City. Visit Array and CEGA Security in stand 630.

About CEGA Security

CEGA Security is a team of consultants specialized in cryptography, security and software development. We offer mission-critical solutions with the latest technology, both in software and hardware. Our specialty is the implementation of hardware security modules for digital signature, data encryption and the protection of cryptographic keys.

For us, it is important to support our solutions with quality services, which offer a guarantee for the technology of our clients. For more information visit: www.cegasecurity.com.

About Array Networks

Array Networks solves performance and complexity challenges for businesses moving toward virtualized networking, security and application delivery. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Array addresses the growing market demand for Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), cloud computing, and software-centric networking. Proven at more than 5,000 worldwide customer deployments, Array is recognized by leading analysts, enterprises, service providers and partners for pioneering next-generation technology that delivers agility at scale. To learn more, visit: www.arraynetworks.com.