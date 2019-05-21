Jumio Partners with Nok Nok Labs to Offer Account Recovery Solution

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jumio, the leading AI-powered trusted identity as a service provider, today announced a new partnership with Nok Nok Labs, the trusted leader in next generation authentication. With the fully integrated Nok Nok S3 Suite and Jumio’s identity verification technologies for account recovery, customers can avoid difficult, time-consuming custom integrations and instead leverage the integrations of email- and SMS-based one-time passcode (OTP).

Every year tens of millions of smartphones, including company-issued phones, are lost or stolen, with only a small percent recovered. This poses a security risk to consumers and businesses alike who need a secure means of account recovery for legitimate users.

An ideal account recovery process provides an organization’s end users with a fast, simple and intuitive password-recovery experience. This must also be done without compromising security and while complying with policies governing the different regions in which they operate.

With the solution offered by Jumio and Nok Nok, organizations can bypass time-consuming custom integrations for a strong, secure and cost-effective account recovery solution that conveniently enables user account access on a new device, further enhancing consumers’ peace of mind. The Nok Nok Labs platform supports different account recovery methods, making it very easy to configure named policies for using one or more methods including Jumio’s Identity Verification. Customers can use flexible policy to enable combinations of recovery methods and can also dynamically choose the policy to be used based on other risk factors.

“Jumio is delighted to partner with Nok Nok in order to offer customers the ability to recover their account when they change devices,” said Stephen Kearney, Jumio head of worldwide partnerships. “Jumio’s ID and Identity Verification services allow users to prove their identity easily and securely recover their ability to authenticate on the new device. Nok Nok Labs has created a unique and innovative solution to address account recovery issues.”

"Strong authentication needs strong recovery as well as a policy-based approach that allows for different combinations of recovery methods,” said Santosh Rajvaidya, director of product management at Nok Nok Labs. “We are pleased to be able to offer customers even more choice in their authentication and recovery methodology as the Nok Nok S3 Suite now integrates with Jumio’s Identity Verification solution.”

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio’s mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the ecosystems of businesses through cutting-edge online identity verification and authentication services that quickly and accurately connect a person’s online and real-world identities. Jumio’s end-to-end identity verification solutions fight fraud, maintain compliance and onboard good customers faster.

Leveraging advanced technology including augmented intelligence, AI, biometrics, machine learning, certified 3D liveness detection and human review, Jumio helps organizations meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR and definitively establish the digital identity of their customers. Jumio has verified more than 170 million identities issued by over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions. Jumio’s solutions are used by leading companies in the financial services, sharing economy, digital currency, retail, travel and online gaming sectors. Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

About Nok Nok Labs

Nok Nok is the trusted leader in next-generation authentication providing simple, secure, scalable methods to authenticate users and devices. Delivering the most innovative authentication solutions in the market today, Nok Nok empowers global organizations to improve the user experience to access digital services, while meeting the most advanced privacy and regulatory requirements. The Nok Nok™ S3 Authentication Suite integrates into existing security environments to deliver a cost-effective, future-proof and standards-based authentication solution. Headquartered in the Silicon Valley, California, the company has delivered unique inventions and innovations that are protected by over 20 issued US patents and by over 50 global patents pending. As a founder of the FIDO Alliance and inventor of FIDO specifications, Nok Nok is the expert in deploying standards-based authentication, and its industry leading customers and partners include DDS, Inc., Ericsson, Fujitsu Limited, Hitachi, Intuit, Lenovo, MTRIX GmbH, NTT DATA, NTT DOCOMO, OneSpan, SoftBank, T-Mobile and ThreatMetrix. For more information, visit www.noknok.com.