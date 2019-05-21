I-ACT for Children Selects Advarra as Central IRB for its Pediatric Clinical Trial Network

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advarra announced today that it has been selected by the Institute for Advanced Clinical Trials for Children (I-ACT for Children) to provide central institutional review board (IRB) services to the organization’s pediatric clinical trial site network. I-ACT for Children is an independent non-profit organization dedicated to the belief that all children deserve innovative medical therapies developed with the same level of urgency and commitment as seen today for adults.

I-ACT for Children seeks to optimize and accelerate biomedical innovation using child-centered clinical trial networks and collaboration with like-minded institutions, trial sponsors, and other stakeholders. I-ACT for Children selected Advarra with the goal of accelerating site startup and supporting timely completion of global pediatric studies.

“Advarra is proud to have been chosen by I-ACT for Children as its central IRB provider. Together, we will help catalyze improvements in pediatric health by contributing to the timely completion of much needed pediatric studies,” said Pat Donnelly, CEO, Advarra.

“Providing central IRB services as part of our site network is an important part of accelerating and enhancing the efficiency of pediatric clinical trials, which is central to our mission,” said Laura Gordon, CEO of I-ACT for Children. “Every child with a medical need deserves the best chance possible; selecting Advarra as the central IRB for our site network underscores our dedication to driving innovation, quality, and urgency as we work to advance medical therapies specifically for children.”

The I-ACT for Children Site Network currently includes 44 U.S. pediatric research sites.

About I-ACT for Children

I-ACT for Children is a 501(c)3 that serves as a neutral and independent organization on behalf of children everywhere, bringing a dedicated voice to the advancement of new medicines and devices needed now and in the future. Its work is to engage public and private stakeholders through research and education to ensure that healthcare for children is continually improved by enhancing the awareness of, support for and success of pediatric clinical trials.

About Advarra

Advarra, headquartered in Columbia, MD, provides institutional review board (IRB), institutional biosafety committee (IBC), and global research compliance services to clinical trial sponsors, CROs, hospital systems, academic medical centers, and investigators. Its robust regulatory expertise and innovative technology ensure the highest standards of research review are met, while putting participants first and meeting complex human research protection oversight requirements. Advarra supports all phases of research across multiple therapeutic areas. For more information, visit advarra.com.