U.S. Marine Corps selects PacStar® Secure Wireless Command Post to provide access for Classified Mobile Devices at the Network Edge

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PacStar®, a leading developer and supplier of advanced communications solutions for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), announced today that U.S. Marine Corps Systems Command (MCSC) has selected components from PacStar Secure Wireless Command Post (SWCP) for network infrastructure, encryption and cybersecurity for the Marine Common Handheld (MCH) program. The PacStar system will provide secure, encrypted access to classified networks for smart mobile devices at the very edge of the tactical network. The program will follow Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) requirements to provide secure wireless access.

According to the program synopsis on FedBizOpps.gov, this is a commercial acquisition for Marine Air Ground Task force (MAGTF), for secure mobile computing at the battle space tactical edge with Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) systems. The requirement is for a modular, man-portable equipment suite that allows the warfighter to quickly acquire targets in day, night, and near all-weather visibility conditions; and control close air support (CAS) as well as artillery and Naval surface fire support missions. The MCH system will further serve as a digital information processing and display system that provides integrated, on-the-move secure, timely, and relevant Command and Control/Situational Awareness (C2/SA) to tactical combat, combat support and combat service support commanders, leaders, and key C2 nodes using digital communications.

Under the program, PacStar will provide commercial, small-form factor, rugged networking modules based on the proven, industry-leading PacStar SWCP system. PacStar SWCP delivers CSfC capabilities with extensively certified components – making classified communications possible over commercial technologies – in tactical and expeditionary operations. The solution includes PacStar IQ-Core Crypto Manager, speeding set-up and configuration and reducing monitoring challenges, making fielding CSfC in tactical settings practical for the first time.

“PacStar SWCP small form factor enables U.S. Marine Corps to leverage the power of smart mobile devices at the very edge of the network, for mission critical warfighting operations,” said Peggy Miller, chief executive officer, PacStar. “This new program selection helps us deliver on PacStar’s mission to deliver secure wireless everywhere.”

The program has the potential to acquire up to $48 million in systems, under a five-year IDIQ awarded to information technology company iGov Technologies.

PacStar SWCP and IQ-Core Crypto Manager are available today for use with PacStar-designed tactical and enterprise systems, as well as separately for integration on OEM systems and insertion into existing programs of record. To learn more about PacStar, IQ-Core Software and PacStar CSfC Solutions, visit www.pacstar.com.

