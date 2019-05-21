DTS:X Ultra Audio Technology Integrated in New ASUS ZenFone 6 Smartphone

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DTS, a global leader in high-definition audio solutions and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) (“Xperi”), is pleased to announce the integration of DTS:X Ultra in the new ASUS ZenFone 6 Android smartphone.

The ASUS ZenFone 6 features DTS’ best immersive audio experience for music, movies and gaming. DTS:X Ultra supports 5.1 and 7.1 multi-channel audio and provides additional advanced features designed to deliver the most believable, immersive audio experience available on a mobile device. Additionally, redesigned audio post-processing algorithms for speaker and headphone routes provide enhanced bass response, an ultra-realistic head tracker, and custom audio tuning for up to six pre-loaded headphone profiles.

“DTS:X Ultra technology represents a significant improvement in mobile audio to make streaming content sound amazing on the ZenFone 6,” said Sumat Mehra, svp and general manager, mobile at Xperi. “Consumers choose smartphones based on their features and performance capabilities. DTS:X Ultra technology enhances smartphone-based audio content, delivering a truly premium entertainment experience.”

“DTS:X Ultra is an integral part of providing our consumers the ultimate entertainment experience in the new ZenFone 6,” said Bryan Chang, general manager, phone business unit at ASUS. “We are excited to offer these unique features from DTS that ensure quality audio for all content.”

