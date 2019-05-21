ExOne Announces Kennametal as Inaugural Beta Customer for New X1 25PRO Production Machine

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE) (“ExOne”), a global provider of three-dimensional (“3D”) printing machines, 3D printed products, materials and services to industrial customers, today announced its initial X1 25PRO™ beta machine partnership with Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT), a global leader in material science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions.

During the beta period ExOne and Kennametal will have an opportunity to evaluate the new X1 25PRO™ machine and trial test new materials and processes. As a multiple machine customer, Kennametal is on the cutting edge of binder jetting technology adoption for additive manufacturing.

“ We see binder jetting technology as a key enabler for our differentiated, high-performance wear materials, such as tungsten carbide and Kennametal Stellite™ alloys,” said Sherri McCleary, Director, Business Development Additive, Kennametal. “ Kennametal is uniquely qualified to supply these additive materials and components, and we’re pleased to collaborate with ExOne on cutting-edge technology with the potential to help us advance from prototyping to serial production.”

“ Working with innovative, global companies like Kennametal is another important step towards integrating industrial 3D printing into existing and new production lines. We are excited to bring Kennametal on as a beta user and look forward to beginning the testing program”, said John Hartner, Chief Executive Officer, ExOne.

The new X1 25PRO™ will be revealed at the RAPID + TCT event in Detroit, MI, May 20th – 23rd. This high-resolution production machine is capable of printing metal, ceramic, and other advanced material parts directly. The X1 25PRO™ can print standard industry powders utilized in MIM (metal injection molding) and other PM (powdered metal) processes. ExOne has already received a production order for the X1 25PRO™. The X1 25PRO™ will utilize proven technology demonstrated on ExOne’s Innovent+™ and will be shipping to customers later this year.

About ExOne®

ExOne is a global provider of 3D printing machines, 3D printed products, materials and services to industrial customers. ExOne's business primarily consists of manufacturing and selling 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its installed base of 3D printing machines. ExOne’s machines serve direct and indirect applications. Direct printing produces a component; indirect printing makes a tool to produce a component. ExOne offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers through its network of ExOne Adoption Centers (“EACs”). ExOne also supplies the associated materials, including consumables and replacement parts, and other services, including training and technical support that is necessary for purchasers of its 3D printing machines to print products. The Company believes that its ability to print in a variety of industrial materials, as well as its industry-leading volumetric output (as measured by build box size and printing speed) uniquely position ExOne to serve the needs of industrial customers.

About Kennametal

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 10,000 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $2.4 billion in revenues in fiscal 2018. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.