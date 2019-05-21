Tyler Technologies Signs $20 Million SaaS Agreement with Bexar County, Texas

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that it has signed a five-year, $20 million agreement with Bexar County, Texas, for several modules of its Odyssey® solution, including Odyssey Case Manager™, Odyssey Attorney Manager™, Odyssey Financial Manager™, Odyssey Judge Edition™, Odyssey Clerk Edition™, and Odyssey Jury™, along with Tyler Corrections™, Tyler Supervision™, and SoftCode™ civil process solutions. This agreement represents Tyler’s largest software-as-a-service (SaaS) contract to date.

After looking for a partner it could work with for the long term, Bexar County selected Tyler to provide a single solution, which will be beneficial in creating efficiencies between various departments and agencies.

Bexar County selected Tyler’s cloud-based SaaS platform to eliminate infrastructure and related costs. Tyler’s solutions allow the county to transition from paper case files to paperless ones, saving the time spent locating the case files, filing new documents, and moving files between the clerk offices and courtrooms. Tyler’s solutions will help automate Texas state reporting and integrate with the state’s electronic filing system, Tyler’s eFileTexas™ solution.

“We’re honored to be selected to bring an integrated, SaaS platform to Bexar County’s courts and jail systems,” said Bruce Graham, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “Bexar County is taking a proven, tested approach in selecting solutions that allow their staff to share information and provide a greater level of collaboration, between the court, jail, prosecuting attorney, juvenile probation, and civil service offices.”

Bexar County is the 17th most populous county in the nation and the fourth most populated in Texas. Its county seat is San Antonio, which is the seventh largest city in the United States.

