Fraunhofer IIS Licenses MPEG-H Audio Patents to LG Electronics

ERLANGEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fraunhofer IIS is pleased to announce the licensing of its MPEG-H Audio patents to LG Electronics Inc., allowing LG to produce products which feature MPEG-H Audio.

The MPEG-H Audio system, substantially developed by Fraunhofer IIS, is specified in TV broadcast standards such as ATSC 3.0 and DVB. Moreover, MPEG-H Audio has already been successfully tested in many European countries where digital television systems are based on Digital Video Broadcasting.

Other attractive sources of MPEG-H content are immersive music and video streaming services such as those recently announced at CES 2019 in Las Vegas.

About MPEG-H Audio

MPEG-H Audio provides immersive sound and enables the viewer to personalize a program’s audio mix, for instance by switching between different languages, adjusting the volume of a sports commentator, enhancing the dialogue, or choosing from various audio description options. Personalization features like the latter enable broadcasters or providers of video streaming services to offer more advanced accessibility services. In terms of content delivery and playback, MPEG-H Audio’s universal delivery concept ensures the best sound regardless of the consumer device or listening environment.

MPEG-H Audio is standardized in ATSC 3.0 and DVB, as well as 3GPP. In South Korea, terrestrial ATSC 3.0 broadcasting with MPEG-H Audio is already on air, making MPEG-H the world’s first commercialized next-generation TV-audio technology.

Professional broadcast equipment, including encoders and monitoring solutions, as well as decoders and consumer products such as TV sets and soundbars, have been announced and introduced with MPEG-H support.

To learn more about MPEG-H Audio, please visit https://www.iis.fraunhofer.de/mpeg-h and www.mpegh.com.

About Fraunhofer IIS

The Audio and Media Technologies division of Fraunhofer IIS has been an authority in its field for more than 30 years, starting with the creation of mp3 and co-development of AAC and HE-AAC. Today, almost all consumer electronic devices, computers and mobile phones are equipped with Fraunhofer’s media technologies. The technologies from the fourth generation of Fraunhofer audio codecs, along with the latest signal processing solutions, stand for impressive audio experiences and are tailored to their specific fields of application.

With the test plan for the Digital Cinema Initiative and the recognized software suite easyDCP, Fraunhofer IIS significantly pushed the digitization of cinema. The most recent technological achievements for moving pictures are light-field data processing tools and new low complexity codec standards for professional video production.

Fraunhofer IIS, based in Erlangen, Germany, is one of 72 institutes and research units of Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, Europe’s largest application-oriented research organization.

For more information, contact amm-info@iis.fraunhofer.de, or visit http://www.iis.fraunhofer.de/amm.