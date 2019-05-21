Yottabyte Software Powers IT Infrastructure for West Island College

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yottabyte LLC announced today that West Island College (WIC), a leading co-educational, university preparatory and bilingual day school for students in Grades 7 to 12 in Calgary, Alberta Canada, leverages Yottabyte software to combine its storage, compute, and networking needs into one fully integrated operating system.

Yottabyte, a software company specializing in virtualization of the data center, offers a homogenous cloud data center system in order to streamline cloud computing for businesses and institutions alike. By running Yottabyte software on-premises, WIC is able to experience high performing hyperconvergence while reducing overall data center complexity.

“After consulting various hypervisors, storage providers, and hyperconverged vendors, we determined Yottabyte was the only vendor able to provide the speed, reliability, and affordability requirements we had,” said Mitch Matula, Chief Technology Officer at WIC. “The ongoing support has been unparalleled and WIC looks forward to its continued partnership with Yottabyte.”

WIC is dedicated to enriching their academic program, ensuring rigor and relevance for today’s learners. With Yottabyte’s virtual data center software platform, WIC is able to provide its student and business services to its community. WIC has not incurred any unplanned downtime since implementing the Yottabyte system.

“The trust and reliability we have with Yottabyte strengthens our school,” explained Matula. “Yottabyte allows our IT resources to focus on improving teaching and learning rather than maintaining infrastructure and services. Students and teachers are encouraged to innovate with technology in the school knowing their IT infrastructure can support them in any endeavor.”

Education and research organizations like WIC are constantly looking to improve services in order to better support their staff and students alike. As technology becomes more demanding, so do their standards. Yottabyte looks forward to continuing to assist other organizations like WIC by providing a comprehensive IT solution that surpasses the current needs of IT services.

About West Island College

West Island College is a leading co-educational, university preparatory and bilingual day school for students in Grades 7 to 12. Our exceptional teachers and staff inspire and empower our students to be passionate and creative problem solvers, ready to contribute to a better world.

At WIC, we embrace big thinking, global perspectives and risk taking. Our innovative and creative programs are rigorous and designed to give our students unparalleled real-world learning opportunities, while preparing them to be future leaders and change makers.

For more information about WIC, visit our website here.

About Yottabyte

Yottabyte is a software-defined data center (SDDC) company headquartered in Bloomfield Township, Michigan. Yottabyte offers one product with multiple solutions that streamlines the cloud building experience. Yottabyte’s components are fully integrated so IT teams can build, deploy, and manage nested multi-tenant cloud data centers and services in minutes.